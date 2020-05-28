An alleged wrong-way driver was arrested on drug complaints Wednesday after coming close to striking a Tulsa County deputy's car.
About 2:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Matthew Garrison, asleep at the wheel near 3100 South 29th West Avenue.
As a responding deputy drove to the area, Garrison was traveling south on the road in the northbound lane and almost hit the patrol car, according to an arrest report.
Garrison's driver's license had been suspended. He reportedly became increasingly nervous when questioned by deputies about having drugs or weapons in the car, and when they told him he would be cited for driving without a license and his car would be towed.
Deputies then saw a crack pipe in the driver's side door, and Garrison was handcuffed and searched.
They reportedly found methamphetamine and 9.7 grams of heroin in several baggies shoved down his pants.
Garrison, 33, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance first offense, and driving left of center.
He remained jailed Thursday in lieu of $6,350 bond.
