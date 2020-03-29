Coronavirus restrictions make this an awkward time for someone in a leadership position to change agencies.
After nearly 13 years as executive director of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Lori Long had to order its doors closed for what would have been her last day at work Wednesday.
On Monday she will start as executive director of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, unable to meet with her new staff, who are in the middle of a growing emergency situation because of the pandemic with so many people out of work and with kids out of school.
Leaving her longtime staff was hard but they knew a closure might be coming so she had one-on-one goodbyes in recent days.
“They all know I’m a hugger by nature so we joked around with some fist bumps and elbow bumps,” she said.
Saying goodbye to the many at-risk clients she has come to know was harder. She turned to Facebook Live, offered a list of community resources available during these hard times and said farewell.
“But I assured them I would be back to visit. I’m not going anywhere. I’m just down the road, and I’ll still be stopping by,” she said.
She will go to the Food Bank on her first day, but it is running with a small on-site staff and others working from home. Senior managers are in on rotation.
A staff meet-and-greet is not in the cards but she will try to make the rounds or even just talk to people on the phone or on FaceTime, she said.
“Some colleagues had asked me, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to re-think your start date?’ ” she said. “I’m ready to jump in with both feet.”