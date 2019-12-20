OKLAHOMA CITY — The tribes in a dispute with Gov. Kevin Stitt over gaming compacts are being notified that the state will resume auditing their casino operations.
In a letter to the state’s largest gaming tribe Wednesday, the state said it “is preparing to conduct an investigation of revenue of the Chickasaw Nation’s Class III gaming activity. The objective of the investigation is to determine if the state has received all fees owed from the conduct of covered games” pursuant to the state’s tribal gaming compact.
The state’s audit team is expected to arrive Jan. 2 at the Chickasaw Nation Gaming Commission in Norman, according to the letter signed by Brandy Manek, director of budget, policy and gaming compliance for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
“The State is resuming audits of all casino operations in Oklahoma, a right provided in the gaming compacts,” Stitt spokeswoman Donelle Harder said in a prepared statement. “As stated in the letters to tribes, the scope of work will be for business activity between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018. This reflects a period of time when the State had stopped conducting audits on casinos.”
The letter was sent the day the governor asked the tribes to accept an Aug. 31 extension to their current gaming compacts, an offer they formally refused on Thursday.
Stitt and the tribes are at an impasse on the compacts.
Stitt believes they expire Jan. 1 and is seeking higher percentages from the tribes for gaming exclusivity fees. He says that without a new agreement, Class III tribal gaming will be illegal in Oklahoma on Jan. 1.
The tribes disagree, saying the 15-year-old compacts automatically renew Jan. 1 and that they plan to continue normal gaming operations as usual.
Last year, the tribes paid the state $150 million for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. The rates they paid range from 4% to 10%.
Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said Wednesday’s letter is “not routine” and is “odd.”
“I don’t know if it is harassment,” said Morgan, who served two terms as the Chickasaw Nation’s gaming commissioner. “I don’t know if it is a new administration trying to determine its own path on how to accomplish duties and is unsure of the prior process.”
He said tribal gaming operations undergo a variety of audits from various entities.
“It seems like an odd time to come to a facility when the head of the executive department said the authority which they operate on expires Jan. 1.”
Stephen Greetham is senior counsel with the Chickasaw Nation.
“On first review, it seems to provide more proof the state does not understand the compact,” Greetham said. “Based on past practice, it marks an ill-advised departure from our previously good working relationship, but perhaps that isn’t surprising, given the state of things.”
He said the tribe looks forward to discussing and clarifying the matter.
