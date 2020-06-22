On the day of Juneteenth, Black Wall Street — the once-proud symbol of African American economic freedom and community resiliency before succumbing to tragedy — unexpectedly became the present-day symbol of cultural and political divergence.
Before dawn Friday, 50 individuals had painted “Black Lives Matter” down the middle of Greenwood Avenue.
Around the country, similar paintings were displayed in the streets of Washington, D.C., New York City and Seattle.
Barely after the bright yellow paint had time to fully dry, Tulsans of all backgrounds posed for pictures near the creation.
“I think it’s appropriate,” said Tamara Thompson about the painting. “Black lives do matter. It’s about time we recognize the value of Black people — a marginalized group — has to society.”
Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic and President Donald Trump scheduled to hold a campaign rally in downtown the next day, there was an unmistakable buzz in the air as Greenwood set up for a large Juneteenth celebration that would include dozens of vendors and hundreds of eager residents looking to celebrate something.
And by Friday afternoon, streams of people wearing “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” shirts filled Black Wall Street.
Individuals and families hurried to the famed Black Wall Street mural created by Tulsa artist Chris “Sker” Rogers, along with fellow Tulsan Bill White and Kansas City artist Donald “Scribe” Ross to photograph the work that has become a welcome tourist attraction.
The evening was capped off with a keynote address by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the nationally known civil rights activist and founder of the National Action Network.
Standing on a large stage in a tailored gray suit, Sharpton spoke about the recent killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and even the 2016 death of Terence Crutcher. Their deaths, and historical discrimination suffered by Black people, he said, were reminders that America has a long way to go in its pursuit of equity.
“I want them to give me the date when America was great for everybody,” he said in reference to the Trump campaign slogan.
Sharpton wrapped up his speech by throwing the crowd into a frenzy over how consistent self-determination would be needed to prevail over a system that had bound minorities for so long.
“We come to Tulsa to say we have a slingshot and five stones,” he said in an intentional attempt to draw a parallel to the David and Goliath story. “Stones of justice. Stones of peace. Stones of diversity. Stones of health care for everybody. Stones of a justice system that is fair. We are going to take this giant down.”
He added, “No justice, no peace.”
The crowd repeated the chant, many in full throat with their fists pointed to the sky as R&B music from a by-gone era boomed from loudspeakers.
Saturday was officially no longer Juneteenth. Trump’s anticipated presidential rally was about to begin.
But you’d never know it by all the activity along Greenwood Avenue.
Vendors were still selling shirts at a healthy pace. People milled around Wanda J’s restaurant and nearby Tee’s Barbershop. Others enjoyed frozen popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops.
There seemed to be a continued appreciation of the area, and Black people, for that matter.
“Everyone is embracing the pro-Black Lives Matter movement and everything Black people have already known to be true,” said Erica Foshee-Moore, sitting on a bench with her two young sons eating ice cream.
“I think it is fortunate that I can raise a family at a historic place and learn more about Black history. It is valuable to have access to a place like this.”
That was evident by people of all races, backgrounds and beliefs venturing through Black Wall Street to document everything from the remnants of current businesses to the plaques embedded along sidewalks that marked where original businesses once stood prior to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
But near the Greenwood Cultural Center, community members sought to protect its cherished relics from political intrusion.
Early Friday, there were reports that Vice President Mike Pence would show up to speak with Black leaders.
In anticipation of the visit, residents covered portions of the Black Wall Street Memorial — which serves as an unofficial headstone for the hundreds of souls taken during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — for fear of a campaign photo op.
“We don’t need campaign Trump,” said Rev. Robert Turner, pastor at Vernon AME Church. “We need President Trump. He came here solely for himself.”
After waiting for several hours, everyone soon learned that Pence would only appear at the Dream Center to meet with faith leaders instead of heading to Black Wall Street.
“Maybe he heard that he wasn’t wanted here and didn’t want to come,” said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher.
The controversy surrounding a possible Trump administration visit didn’t put a damper on the day, though. As the afternoon and evening wore on, a block party started.
Classic and souped-up cars filled parking lots. A crowd slowly began to build. There was time for camaraderie and fellowship.
The attraction to Black Wall Street during this movement in America, where the country is rallying around Black causes, sparked interest from Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard to see what Juneteenth in Greenwood was all about.
“The biggest thing for me is educating myself,” said Hubbard, the Canadian-born football player who recently made national headlines for threatening to boycott the team over coach Mike Gundy’s wearing a One America News Network T-shirt. “I want to help educate others. I think that’s most important.”
Hubbard said he didn’t learn much about Black Wall Street or the race massacre during his formative years, though he appreciated having the opportunity to visit a place considered sacred to Black Tulsans.
“It really makes you think,” he said, reflecting about the destruction of neighborhoods in Greenwood at the hands of white mobs 99 years ago. “It’s really good to be out here and show support. It makes you feel good and strong that there is a lot of support (for Black people), but there is a lot of work that needs to be done.”
As night fell on what was a pivotal day in Tulsa’s existence, another magical moment unfolded.
Only minutes after peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters squared off with police and Trump supporters on South Boulder Avenue, the crowd of more than 1,000 made their way through the Blue Dome District along Elgin Avenue, chanting “Greenwood Matters.”
When they rounded the corner at Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, the car show and block party awaited them. Thumping music and revving low-riders echoed under the IDL overpass until about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the majority cleared out and headed home after a long, memorable weekend in Tulsa and on Black Wall Street.
Stetson Payne contributed to this story
