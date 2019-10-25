The city of Tulsa on Monday will begin amnesty periods for paying parking tickets and moving violations without additional late fees or court costs.
The amnesty period runs through Nov. 8 for people who have yet to pay parking citations, according to a news release. Currently, the city has 66,857 unpaid parking citations, which total $2.6 million in unclaimed dollars.
During the parking amnesty period, the vehicle’s owner and driver will be allowed to pay the pre-set parking fine at City Hall, 175 E. Second St., or Municipal Court, 600 Civic Center on the second floor without late fees or court costs, the release said. The amnesty sessions are part of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy.
If someone is unable to pay the full citation amount, they will be asked to see a judge to make payment arrangements under Municipal Court supervision. People also have the option of requesting a judge by visiting the Municipal Court office between 8-9 a.m. each day the amnesty period is active.
Those who seek parking amnesty are encouraged to know their vehicle’s tag number to be serviced, officials said.
A second amnesty session will be limited to traffic or moving violations. That period, which starts in 2020, begins Feb. 24 and runs to March 6. The city, officials said, has 10,630 outstanding moving violation tickets that total $1.2 million.
During this period, people will be allowed to pay their citations without late or warrant fees. Just as with those needing parking amnesty service, people who can’t pay the full amount will need to see a judge to set up a payment plan as supervised by the Municipal Court cost administrator. Individuals can request a judge by visiting the Municipal Court office between 8-9 a.m. each day of the amnesty period.
Additional information can be found at cityoftulsa.org/courts.