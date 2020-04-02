A mere week after a Tulsa animal shelter sought foster homes for every animal in its care amidst COVID-19, the kennels and cages were clear.
"We were pleasantly overwhelmed," said Jen Bladen, communications director for Tulsa SPCA. “I am so touched by each family that comes to pick up a foster animal and tell us how excited they are to have somebody to quarantine with."
The actual days seemed to tick by slowly, Bladen said, but in retrospect, the more than 110 animals went quickly, and now the shelter's
is flooded with pictures of happy puppies, kittens, cats and dogs in their temporary loving homes. Facebook page
More importantly, staff and volunteers are able to social distance and stay at home to protect themselves from possible exposure to the virus.
Announcing the need then, Executive Director Mindy Tiner said it was "in everyone’s best interest to get every one of our dogs and cats into a stable home environment for the duration of this health crisis.”
Shelter officials, much like everyone else, don't know how long that will be, but workers are continuing business remotely and foster owners are hunkering down with their quarantine-buddies.
Kurtis Wilson, a flight student from Massachusetts living in the south Tulsa-area, initially took in two foster dogs when he knew the shelter was in need:
, a retriever/lab mix and Laurel , a chihuahua mix. Spoon
"With school slowing down now and basically everything else, I was like, yeah, I got time," Wilson said.
He has been a Tulsa SPCA foster for more than a year, but this was his first time to take on two dogs at a time.
"It's not like doubling the workload," he said, laughing. "It's an exponential growth."
Wilson had the two pups for more than a week when another foster owner needed to trade out her larger dog,
, for Spoon, and Laurel found another temporary home from the foster waiting list. Hannah
Wilson was sad to see them go, but it's the same feeling he has with any other dog he fosters: "Well, I had a lot of fun with these guys, but I'm excited to help out with other dogs."
Wilson said fostering is great for those considering owning a dog and even better for those seeking comfort or companionship in a trying time.
He now has Hannah, a mix "of everything" that looks like a pit bull, and he's ready to hit the Turkey Mountain trails with her and seek those out-of-shelter experiences before she hopefully gets adopted.
"She's really sweet," he said.
Tulsa SPCA revenue "has dropped to near nothing," according to its Facebook page, but it's still paying all employees. The shelter is in great need of donations of dog and cat food for its food assistance program, and any other donation helps. Those who want to contribute may do so online at
tulsaspca.org/donate. Featured gallery: Pawsitively adorable; 94 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Crawford
Crawford is a 3-year-old pitbull mix. Crawford was found on the streets shortly after the May 2019 flooding. His owners were never found and he is a goofy character. He’s learning new things all the time and does well with treats.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Crawford.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Rocky
Rocky is a brown tabby with an estimated birthdate of 4/17/2019. He came to StreetCats on 3/11/2020, along with his brothers Dusty and Tiger. They are sons of Freckles who was adopted on 3/17/2020. He loves to be petted and rolls over for tummy rubs. He is the most outgoing of the brothers and watches over them by spending time with them in hidey holes in StreetCats. If anyone is interested in two cats Rocky and one of his brothers would make an excellent pair, but they don’t all need to be adopted together. They were born in a nice garage and were raised there all together until they came into StreetCats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Jack
Jack is a 2-year old Akita/Malanois Mix who is neutered and microchipped. Jack is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Tom
Tom




Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Johnny
At 14 months old, Johnny is neutered, microchipped and good with cats. He is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Tiger
Tiger is a red and white tabby with almond shaped eyes. He is the brother of Rocky and Dusty with an estimated birthdate of 4/17/19. He is gentle, shy and was a bit of a loner in the garage he was raised in. He does like to be petted but he keeps an eye out to see what is going on and he moves around from place to place in StreetCats. Rocky does spend time with Tiger in a hidey hole sometimes. They all only eat dry cat food so it’s important they have good quality dry food.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Smee





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Dusty
Dusty is an all black male with an estimated birthdate of 4/17/2019 and he came to StreetCats on 3/11/2020, along with his brothers Rocky and Tiger. His mother Freckles and sister Easy came into StreetCats earlier and have been adopted. He is gentle and loving and likes to watch what is going on before he comes out and about. He only eats dry cat food. He loves his brothers and they have lived together since being born in a great garage owned by a special man who cared for them.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Tofu





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Classy





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Buddy
This dapper gent is Buddy, a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix. He is friendly to people and other dogs but likes to chase cats. Buddy is almost deaf and needs an understanding family who can help him with the anxiety hearing loss can cause. Even though he's friendly with dogs, he is protective of food. Buddy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog or where he can be fed separately.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Pepper





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Maddie
Maddie is approx. 1-1/2 yrs old, very sweet, submissive to other dogs and mostly ignores cats. Maddie is a fairly small boned dog but weighs 46 lbs. She would love to be part of your family. Maddie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Yeller
(Old) Yeller was his name when he was on our wait list, but he isn’t old at all. He’s a red tabby, and his estimated birthdate is 6/28/2014. He weighs about 13 pounds and he loves to be petted. He is up to date on his vaccinations and he also had a dental cleaning before he came into the adoption center 2/10/2020. He is very loving, but he doesn’t like to be picked up and carried around (lots of cats don’t like to be carried around). He’s going to be a very special boy for a lucky adopter.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Mr. Heckles
Nearly 2 years old, Mr. Heckles is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Heckles is best with an adult only family. He is a mix of Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Terrier and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Garfield
Garfield is a very handsome red tabby with white. His estimated birthdate is 2/24/2016 and he weighs 11-plus pounds. He loved his owner and his home; however, his dad died right before Christmas, leaving him without a place to go. He came into our Adoption Center in February, and he comes right out when you talk to him. We can tell he’ll be a very special companion for someone; however, he hasn’t lived around children or dogs.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Cocoa
After completing CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, Cocoa is a very well behaved and trained boy who has passed AKC Beginner I with flying colors! He is great with both big and small dogs as well as with children of all ages. Cocoa is approximately 7-8 months old. Cocoa is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Tommy
Tommy is very shy at first and may prefer to hide for a while. Once he's figured out you're the one leaving food out for him every day, he will not hesitate to make his presence known. He'll beg you for pets and follow you around. He'll curl up on your lap and take a nap. He will play with toys, but his favorite thing will always be the people he trusts. He is FIV+ and would need to be an only cat or in a home with other FIV+ cats.
Are you the one Tommy is waiting for?
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Chesha





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Mara





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sea Salt
Sea Salt (1-year-old) is almost completely over his initial fear of humans. He was feral when we first took him for treatment of calicivirus, but now, he's a glutton for pets. He's still a bit shy around people he's never met before, but once he knows you won't hurt him, he warms up quickly and will constantly beg for attention.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Jacob





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Bobbo
Bobbo is a larger size black and white tuxedo male with wonderful whiskers. His estimated birthdate is 2/26/2016 and he weighs 15 pounds. He was rescued in a neighborhood by people who fell in love with him but weren’t around enough to give him the time and attention he deserves. They noted he’d love a home with lots of play, as well as nap time. He is very sweet, affectionate, active and social so he doesn’t like to be alone.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Lovely





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
August
August is very sweet if a bit shy. She loves to purr, cuddle and play with toys when she thinks no one is watching. She would prefer to be an only cat in a quiet home where she can have sole claim over your lap.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Raisin
Raisin is a young adult lab mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He did well on a leash and sat for a treat! He is a little shy at first with new people but warms up quickly with positive reinforcement and treats. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Colby
Colby is a handsome 1½-year-old ginger kitty. Colby is very standoffish and shy, but when he gets used to you and realizes you won't hurt him, he is just the sweetest! He will rub all over and talk to you, asking for pets and scratches, though he's not comfortable being picked up yet. He is still very much a baby and loves to play, so he'll definitely need play pals or he gets really bummed. Younger kitties (or even playful older kitties) would be perfect for him. Colby would also do best in a home with older or no children because he is so timid and needs lots of adjustment time.
A generous sponsor has covered half of Colby's adoption fee, so it will only take $50 to bring Colby home. This fee includes his neuter, microchip and up-to-date shots. Visit Colby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Animal Aid of Tulsa Thrift Store, 3307 E. 15th St.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Joleen
Joleen is an 11 month old Lab/Dane mix. She is crate/potty trained, she is very sweet and loves to snuggle. Joleen is spayed and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts Applications
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rocco
Rocco is a wonderful 2 year old Australian Terrier mix that is very eager to please! He gets along well with other dogs. He is house and crate trained and loves to be with people! Rocco is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sadie
Sadie is a two year old pointer mix. She is house and crate trained and loves people and gets along with other dogs. Sadie is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rusty





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Wiley
Wiley was a feral puppy for the first year and a half of his life so he's got a lot of anxiety toward human interaction. He is currently in a foster home, learning to trust people.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Candice B./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Laurel





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Chai
Chai needs a foster or permanent home!
This gorgeous 3-year-old loves people and walks well on a leash. She is dog selective but would probably improve with time and guidance from the right dogs.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Tara





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Toby





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Cookie





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Celia





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Birdie





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Kizer





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Kira





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Buffalo





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Carlie





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Irene





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Godiva





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Guiness
Guinness is one of our St. Paddy’s litter. He is 6 weeks old and is believed to be an Aussie mix. Guinness will be spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Victoria
Victoria is a shepherd hound mix and is 10 weeks old. She is very playful and gets along with other dogs and kids and would make a great new family member! Victoria will be spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Demi
Demi is a 12-week-old min/pin, pug and Australian Shepherd. She is good with other dogs and great with people and very playful. Demi will be spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Bully
Bully is a handsome 7-month-old boy that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Bully was originally found injured, likely clipped by a car. He went to a foster home to heal up his leg injury and it turned out, he is NOT good with cats! So he is back at the shelter. He IS, however, GREAT with other dogs and loves people! Bully is neutered, up to date on vaccines and weighs 47½ pounds.
If you have a cat-free home and would like to foster him, email
sffadoptions@gmail.com. If you are interested in adoption, call 918-227-2722 to schedule an appointment for a meet n greet at the shelter. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
May
May is an ~1-2 year old sweetheart that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She weighs 48½ pounds but is a little overweight, needing some walks and a good diet. Based on her frame, she should probably weigh about 42 pounds, so she isn’t a very big gal. She’s very happy and did well on a leash.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Midis
This awesome little pupper is Midis and he is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He did great on a leash and is said to be good with cats and other dogs. He’s a friendly boy and sat promptly for a treat!
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Patty
Patty is a pretty girl with beautiful eyes who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Patty is about 6-7 months old and weighs 28 pounds. She is friendly and very excited to meet new people but will need work on her manners. Jumping, nipping (to play and out of excitement) and pulling on the leash. All of these things will get better with practice, age and basic puppy training, but she may not be a good fit for small children right off the bat.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Rosie
Rosie is an ~6-7 month old lab mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She currently weighs 33½ pounds. She is a friendly girl, did pretty well on a leash and is a happy and excited puppy that just needs basic manners training.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Teddy





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Will





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Zeke





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Grant





Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Nila
Nila is a very sweet 2 year old brindle pit mix who came to us hugely pregnant after being found abandoned in a rural area. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be by her people. She has a lot of energy, gets along well with other dogs and loves children. Nila would make a wonderful family addition! Nila is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Samus
In early May, Samus was on the IDL, and after running into traffic, she caused a four-car, noninjury wreck. After hiding under a car for nearly an hour, Samus mustered the courage to come out. Samus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is a 6-year-old pitbull mix. Casanova is a loving boy saved from his entire life on a chain. He adores kids, gives the best hugs and is even housebroken. His favorite thing to do is cuddle. He is the ultimate definition of a family companion.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Molly
Molly is a 2-year-old chocolate lab/sharpei mix. Molly was rescued along with her chained companion. She’s very loyal and loving, dog friendly and would make a great pet for nearly everyone. She’s laid back and easy to please. She does pretty well on a leash for being a stray.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Molly.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Bella
Bella is 8 years old and is spayed and microchipped. Bella is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet and request an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Wallace
Wallace was found as a puppy badly limping, and after making a full recovery from hip surgery, Wallace is now enjoying life. At 2 years old, he is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program. Wallace is great with people and other dogs. Wallace is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Scratch
Scratch came to us with a severely damaged right rear leg. He is recovering nicely after an amputation and is ready for a foster or forever home! Scratch is very friendly and though he hasn't been extensively dog tested, he thus far hasn't shown any aggression to the dogs in the kennel. He seems to be nonreactive to cats.
Scratch’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Baby
Baby is a sweet and loving young girl (10 months old) who gets along well with other dogs and people. We're not sure about cats yet, but she's so mild-mannered she'd probably do well with cats too.
Baby’s adoption fee is $125, which includes her spay, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Charlie
Charlie is a 1-year-old aussie/shepherd mix who is very smart and learns fast! While he is energetic, he also really loves getting lots of snuggles and pets! He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Charlie is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bean
Bean is a fun, playful and affectionate dog once he learns he can trust. He is cautious in the beginning but warms up quickly. He gets along with other dogs and is an overall great dog! He is house/crate-trained. He just turned 1 year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned all the basic commands. Bean is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bandit
Bandit is a pointer/Boston mix (we think). He is approximately 10 months old and is graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned several commands. He is very sweet natured, loves to play and is affectionate. He does have a high energy level and would make a great running partner and family pet! Bandit is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Dawson
Dawson is believed to be 1-2 years old. He was found as a stray in a neighborhood. Dawson is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccines and microchipped. Dawson is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Opal
Opal is an extremely sweet, energetic girl who wants to please her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. She is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning all her basic commands and so much more. She will graduate at the end of December, and she has made great friends with each of the other seven dogs in the program. She and her handler have been working very hard together, and she has progressed so far in the program’s first 8 weeks. With only another two weeks remaining, applications are being accepted in time for her graduation. Opal is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Jack
Just look at handsome Jack, with his permanent wink! Jack is a 3-year-old shepherd/cattle dog mix. He is energetic and very bright. He is well-trained and absolutely loves children! Jack would do best as an only dog in an active home.
The adoption fee for Jack is $75, including his neuter, microchipping and up-to-date shots.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Tiffany P./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bruno
Bruno is about a year old. He is very sweet and does well with other dogs, cats and kids.
Bruno’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Mackensie S./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rusty
This big ol' boy really loves people. He wants to be near you at all times. He would be an extremely loving and loyal addition to any family. He hasn't yet been tested fully with dogs and cats, but so far, he has done well with chill female dogs.
Rusty’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lincoln
Lincoln is a handsome shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Lincoln is good with cats and other dogs, and he would enjoy a playful friend his age. He did well on a leash and seemed to adore my 8-year-old son. He sat for a treat as well.
His adoption fee will be $65, covering his neuter and vaccinations.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Gabriel
Are you that special someone who needs Gabriel's love in your life? He can still be a little shy when first meeting someone, but that shyness quickly turns into kisses, especially if you have treats! Gabriel is currently in a foster home. He gets along with dogs and cats.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Ramos
Ramos is a handsome, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. Ramos’s adoption fee is $125 which includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Spark
Spark is a 4-month-old minpin/doxie mix who lives up to her name of Spark! She is full of life and energy! She gets along with other dogs and loves to snuggle! Spark is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sitka
Sitka is approximately 8 months old. Currently, she is enrolled in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, where she is learning a wide range of commands. Sitka is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Grumpy
Grumpy is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix who is not at all like his namesake of Grumpy! He is a super sweet, laid back puppy who loves everyone and everything. He is doing really well with potty training (he's a smart boy!) If you are looking for a perfect fit for your family, here he is! Grumpy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sleepy
Sleepy is one of the most laid back pups of the Snow White litter. He is about 3 months old and a rottweiller/heeler mix. He is a super sweet loving puppy who is smart like his brothers and sisters. If you are looking for a big cuddle bug, Sleepy is your pup! Sleepy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Klaus
Klaus is a 1-year-old gorgeous brindle pit mix who was saved last minute from the shelter. According to his foster, he is one of the most friendly and loving pups she has ever had! He is house- and crate-trained, good with other dogs and loves kids! He is a gentle guy who even takes treats carefully. He knows sit so far and has shown himself to be a very fast learner. If you are looking for a great all-around dog who loves snuggling, check out Klaus! Klaus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Raj
Raj is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts and is one of four puppies from our "Big Bang" litter. We are estimating this litter will be somewhere between 30-40 pounds when full grown. CARE Rescue’s adoption process includes costs for neuter procedure and will be microchipping.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Safari
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the May flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate, has not had one accident in the house & now understands what "potty" means, is sitting on command, comes when called, walks great on lead, and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up". He's so happy to be with children, he's just happy to be with people! PERCY is a gentle soul, and a tender spirit. Percy is successfully completing his Heartworm Treatment and is available for adoption. Percy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
February 2019: Nala, a Tulsa County Court Dog retires
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott