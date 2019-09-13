The hallway leading to a ballroom inside the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, 616 W. Seventh St., will take guests attending the third annual Terence Crutcher Foundation Memorial Gala on a painful and inspiring journey chronicling all the work that's been done in pursuit of justice and reconciliation.
At the event Saturday, there will be select images, messages and newspaper clippings highlighting pivotal moments in the years since Terence Crutcher was killed during an officer-involved shooting by former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby in 2016.
Tiffany Crutcher, the twin sister of Terence Crutcher, said the arrangement encapsulates different stages of the movement since its inception.
"One of the goals of the foundation is to change the narrative that perceived black and brown and marginalized people as bad," she said. "I said I wasn't gonna let bigotry and hatred and racism control my brother's story. And that's what this has been all about."
A host of community leaders and activists will be honored, including local attorney and Oklahoma Eagle editor James O. Goodwin, at the sold-out event.
