The second-to-last man wanted in a December gang slaying in Turley was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Thursday.
Jerry “One-eye” Williamson, 50, faces a maiming charge on top of the first-degree murder, gang-related offense and conspiracy to commit a felony charges he shares with six other defendants — one of whom remains outstanding.
Aaron Mitchell Welch, 36, has been sought since early January.
They're all accused in the death of Jared Langworthy, who died the day after being hospitalized in critical condition Dec. 6.
Prosecutors say Langworthy was beaten and thrown into a pond after causing problems at the home of one of the main defendants' family members, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Cody Fulmer told deputies Langworthy damaged an A/C unit at the home during a domestic dispute, and Fulmer was "upset."
Williamson is alleged to have gathered with others late Dec. 5 to take Langworthy "to court" — a gang term used to denote physical harm doled out for some sort of transgression — but he apparently helped pull Langworthy from the pond and, on Fulmer's command, dropped him off at a residence, where EMSA was called about an hour later, according to the affidavit.
Langworthy never regained consciousness after he was pulled from the pond, the affidavit states.
Fulmer was arrested the day after the killing, and three more people — Tyler Coyle, Taylor Harper and Destiny Asher — were arrested about a month after the fatal assault. Billy Griffith was arrested in mid-January.
Prosecutors say all involved, including Langworthy, are linked to the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a racist prison gang.
The six remained in Tulsa county jail Monday.
Welch is sought on $2 million bond.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.