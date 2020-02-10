JerryWilliamson.jpg

Williamson

 Tulsa County jail

Related content

Fifth arrest made in December gang-related killing in Turley; two remain outstanding

The second-to-last man wanted in a December gang slaying in Turley was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Thursday. 

Jerry “One-eye” Williamson, 50, faces a maiming charge on top of the first-degree murder, gang-related offense and conspiracy to commit a felony charges he shares with six other defendants — one of whom remains outstanding. 

Aaron Mitchell Welch, 36, has been sought since early January. 

AaronWelch.png

Anyone with information on Aaron Welch's whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601. Provided 

They're all accused in the death of Jared Langworthy, who died the day after being hospitalized in critical condition Dec. 6. 

Prosecutors say Langworthy was beaten and thrown into a pond after causing problems at the home of one of the main defendants' family members, according to a probable cause affidavit. 

Cody Fulmer told deputies Langworthy damaged an A/C unit at the home during a domestic dispute, and Fulmer was "upset." 

Williamson is alleged to have gathered with others late Dec. 5 to take Langworthy "to court" — a gang term used to denote physical harm doled out for some sort of transgression — but he apparently helped pull Langworthy from the pond and, on Fulmer's command, dropped him off at a residence, where EMSA was called about an hour later, according to the affidavit. 

Langworthy never regained consciousness after he was pulled from the pond, the affidavit states.  

Fulmer was arrested the day after the killing, and three more people — Tyler Coyle, Taylor Harper and Destiny Asher — were arrested about a month after the fatal assault. Billy Griffith was arrested in mid-January. 

Prosecutors say all involved, including Langworthy, are linked to the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a racist prison gang. 

Langworthydefendants(6).png

The six in custody of seven defendants facing charges in Jared Langworthy's early-December death, from left: Cody Fulmer, Taylor Harper, Destiny Asher, Billy Griffith, Tyler Coyle and Jerry Williamson. Prosecutors say all involved are members of a racist prison gang. 

The six remained in Tulsa county jail Monday.

Welch is sought on $2 million bond. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you