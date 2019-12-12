Another flu-related death was reported in the state between September and late November, bringing this season's total to four, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Thursday.
The victim was 65 or older and lived in northwest Oklahoma. There have been 168 flu-related hospitalizations in the state since Sept. 1, including the deaths, the data shows, and Blaine County leads the state in hospitalization rate per capita.
The first victim of the season was reported in October as a person in the same age bracket in Tulsa County. The following two included one victim who was 65 or older and another who was between 50 and 64 in north east and east central Oklahoma.
The state Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the “single best way to protect against the flu and its consequences.”
Officials urge everyone 6 months and older to get the vaccine. High-dosage vaccines are available to those older than 65.
Influenza spreads around the country every year, usually between October and May, via coughing, sneezing and close contact. Eighty-seven Oklahomans died during the flu season last year, and more than 3,000 were hospitalized.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• fever/chills
• sore throat, cough
• muscle aches, fatigue
• headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible. Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to someone diagnosed with the flu.
The state Health Department recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours before leaving home again.
The public can prevent the spread of the flu by covering coughs and sneezes with tissues and washing hands often.