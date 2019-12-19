The city’s ambitious effort to revitalize the Eugene Field neighborhood in west Tulsa began to take shape Thursday by taking something away.
Demolition crews arrived at Riverview Park apartments, 2212 S. Jackson Ave., early in the day to start taking down half the complex — 17 buildings comprising 90 apartments.
The work marks the beginning of phase one of a massive redevelopment project that is part of the federal Choice Neighborhood program. Over the next five years, the other half of Riverview Park will come down, as will nearby Brightwater Apartments, 2202 S. Phoenix Ave., to make room for a new complex called River West.
That development will include a mix of 460 affordable housing and market-rate units. The project cost is expected to exceed $200 million and will also include major infrastructure improvements, such as new roads and sidewalks, a 5-acre park and a grocery store.
The park will be constructed on land that today is best known as the parking lot for Oktoberfest, across the street from River West Festival Park. The grocery store will be inside an existing building just east of Eugene Field Elementary School.
The roughly 340 families who will be temporarily displaced during construction will have the first right to return to a new apartment at River West.
In preparation for phase one of construction, Tulsa Housing Authority helped 77 families relocate.
“Our first phase of new construction will allow for 36 of those families to come back, and then the phase two will be 37,” said Jeff Hall, THA’s vice president of strategic planning.
The sixth and final phase of the project is expected to be completed in late 2024.
“We took intentionally long so we could make sure we supported our families,” Hall said. “That is a big priority of the project is how we support existing families.”
City crews will begin installing water lines, sewers, streets and other infrastructure on the property after the new year with construction of new apartments scheduled to begin in late March or early April, Hall said.
“The housing we build will also come with a management office and community center that will have computer space, resident space, a fitness center, those typical apartment amenities,” he said.
The city of Tulsa and THA were awarded a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods program grant last year through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation provided a $12 million grant for the project.
Other sources of funding for the project include a mortgage, low-income housing tax credit equity, private equity and debt financing.
The Eugene Field neighborhood is east of Southwest Boulevard and south of the Arkansas River.