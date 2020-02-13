Update (6:45 a.m. Thursday): Wind chills fell below zero Thursday in the most northern areas of eastern Oklahoma.
About 5:30 a.m., wind chills in far northwest Osage County fell to minus 3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Winds are expected to reach up to 30 mph as the cold front moves through the region.
Wind chill temperatures are still expected to fall into the single digits in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Air temperatures in the region will approach freezing, but they are expected to stay below freezing.
Conditions for Friday are expected to improve significantly with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.
An incoming arctic cold front and northern wind gusts are expected to drop wind chill temperatures to single digits — near zero in some places.
The cold front is expected to move south across the northeast Oklahoma region late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Winds from the north are forecast to gust up to 25 mph behind the front, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Wind chills are forecast to approach zero or 1 degrees in areas near the Kansas border. The Tulsa and Muskogee areas are expected to experience wind chills around 7 and 8 degrees, respectively.
Temperature highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark on Thursday, according to the weather service. Wednesday's rain is expected to taper off throughout Wednesday as the cold front approaches.
Despite air temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s, wind chills will potentially be dangerous, according to the weather service.
Gallery: Last week's snowfall in Tulsa area, northeast Oklahoma
Snow falls on Tulsa area, northeast Oklahoma
Spencer Hellman, of Tulsa, falls while attempting to stand on a baking pan while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Ella Newhouse, 13, sleds down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Reese Horn-Speck builds a snowman near Cherry Street on Wednesday
, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Chris Clendenin and his son Silas, 6, sled down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tow truck driver Robert Woodward hauls away a crashed car on U.S. 75 near 121st Street in Glenpool on Wednesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Noa Verduzco prepares to throw a snowball at Asher Verduzco as they have a snowball fight with Stratton and Frankie Pitcock near 15th and Utica in the snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Jake Williams clears a neighborhood entrance near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue after a snowstorm in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
A pedestrian and a sand truck cross Boston Avenue at Sixth street in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
People sledding down the hill behind Harweldon in the snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Stratton Pitcock throws a snowball at Asher Verduzco near 15th and Utica in the snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Alice Newhouse, 8, sleds down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Spencer Hellman attempts to roll a ball of snow for a snowman up the slope of a wheelbarrow while his son, Noah, 6, watches at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Traffic moves along the Creek Turnpike near Harvard Avenue after a snowstorm in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Chris Clendenin and his son Silas, 6, sled down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Stella Stauffer,8, is knocked down by Whittney Stauffer, her aunt, while sledding at 15th Street and Cincinnati Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Silas Clendenin, 6, crashed after sledding down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Traffic moves along the Creek Turnpike near Harvard Avenue after a snowstorm in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Abram Avals, 8, sleds down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Chris Clendenin and Nancy Curry sled down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Jake Williams clears a neighborhood entrance near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue after a snowstorm in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Fernando Avals, 10, sled sdown the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Luke Dowdell and his son Luke, 7, finish sledding down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Alice Newhouse, 8, sleds down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School on Feb. 5, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Nathaniel Rodriguez,3, participates in a snowball fight with his father Brian(not pictured) near 12th Street and Atlanta Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Sledders make their way up a hill at 15th Street and Cincinnati Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Nash Davis,11, sleds down a hill on 15th Street and Cincinnati Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Patty Murray waits for a bus on 11th Street at Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Stella Stauffer,8, and her cousin Meryl Stauffer,10, sled down a hill at 15th Street and Cincinnati Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa area on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall throughout the Tulsa region. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Hyson Hyde,6, and his grandmother Jennifer Fulbright sled at 15th Street and Cincinnati Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Sir Hoseah,11, waits in the snow for Kendall-Whittier Library to open Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Hoseah went to school at Kendall Whittier Elementary School, but school was canceled due to weather. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Brian Rodriguez throws snowballs at family members at 12th Street and Atlanta Avenue on Wednesday
, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
A truck plows snow, ice and slush from 11th Street at Harvard Avenue. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
A winter storm brought snow to the Tulsa area on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall throughout the Tulsa region. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Sir Hoseah,11, waits in the snow for Kendall-Whittier Library to open Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Hoseah went to school at Kendall Whittier Elementary School, but school was canceled due to weather. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Wes Oliver, 12, of Tulsa, gathers snow off the windshield his parent's truck while building a snowman at his home in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Sir Hoseah,11, walks east on 1st Street just east of Lewis Ave. in the snow Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Hoseah went to school at Kendall Whittier Elementary School, but school was canceled due to weather. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
A truck plows 11th Street at Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Larry Sawyer walks south on Harvard Ave. at 8th Street Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Sawyer, who is homeless, was making his way downtown for services. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Larry Sawyer walks south on Harvard Avenue at 8th Street Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Sawyer, who is homeless, was making his way downtown for services. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
A truck plows snow, ice and slush from 11th Street at Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Patty Murray(left) and Arius Owens wait for a bus on 11th Street at Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Commuters travel in snow and a wintry mix on I-244 just east of Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
Sir Hoseah,11, walks east on 1st Street just east of Lewis Ave. in the snow Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Hoseah went to school at Kendall Whittier Elementary School, but school was canceled due to weather. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TULSA WORLD
City of Tulsa snow plow works along Lewis Ave. in the snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Downtown Tulsa Skyline is barely visable with the snow falling in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Traffic makes it way on the Broken Arrow Expressway headed west in the snow on Wednesday morning. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Gareth Sattar and Grami Grimes walk near St. John Hospital in the snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Customer with coffee from Starbucks in Utica Square in the snow in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 5, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Commuters travel in snow and a wintry mix on I-244 just east of Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Few cars have travelled this stretch of E. 58th street in south Tulsa on Wednesday morning after snow fell over night. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Spencer Hellman, of Tulsa, rolls a ball of snow for a snowman at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Spencer Hellman throws a snowball on the school grounds at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park on Wednesday. Tulsa Public Schools and many area districts will be closed for snow again Thursday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Spencer Hellman, of Tulsa, rolls a ball of snow for a snowman at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Spencer Hellman packs in snow for a snowman with his son, Noah, 6, both of Tulsa, at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Jamie Justice sleds down a hill with her son, James, 11, both of Tulsa, at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Wes Oliver, 12, of Tulsa, gathers snow off the roof of his parent's truck while building a snowman at his home in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Wes Oliver, 12, of Tulsa, gathers snow off the roof of his parent's truck while building a snowman at his home in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Jacob Davis, 5, of Tulsa, drags his sled while walking up a flights of stairs at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Jacob Davis, 5, of Tulsa, drags his sled while walking to a new sledding hill at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
A person checks their phones while walking through the snow in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Colt Davis, 6, of Tulsa, carries his sled up a flight of stairs while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oliver Larrabee carries his son, Wahelon, both of Tulsa, while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oliver Larrabee carries his son, Wahelon, both of Tulsa, while sledding at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
