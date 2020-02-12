An incoming arctic cold front and northern wind gusts are expected to drop wind chill temperatures to single digits — near zero in some places.
The cold front is expected to move south across the northeast Oklahoma region late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Winds from the north are forecast to gust up to 25 mph behind the front, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Wind chills are forecast to approach zero or 1 degrees in areas near the Kansas border. The Tulsa and Muskogee areas are expected to experience wind chills around 7 and 8 degrees, respectively.
Temperature highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark on Thursday, according to the weather service. Wednesday's rain is expected to taper off throughout Wednesday as the cold front approaches.
Despite air temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s, wind chills will potentially be dangerous, according to the weather service.