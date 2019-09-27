For most fairgoers, one time aboard the Blitzer probably would have been enough.
But not 8-year-old Elyjah Hay.
He had too many past disappointments to make up for.
“I want to ride it again,” Elyjah announced after his second go-round on the roller coaster Thursday, opening day at the Tulsa State Fair.
Clearly enjoying his great-grandson’s enthusiasm, Randy Draper laughed.
“He had a growth spurt over the summer,” explained Draper, adding that, in past years, Elyjah had been too short to meet many rides’ height requirements.
With so many more choices this year due to his being taller, Draper said, “we began scoping the rides out as soon as we got here” at 11 a.m., planning where to start when they opened at noon.
Draper and Elyjah, joined by Elyjah’s younger sister, 6-year-old Minny Jones, were among many families out on Thursday taking in the fair. The event continues daily through Oct. 6.
Morning showers made for a cooler start this year.
Fairgoer Ashley Kite, pausing between bites of her corn dog, said it worked out perfectly for her family.
“We lucked out with the weather,” she said.
At the picnic table beside Kite, her 6-year-old daughter, Lily, was also working on a corn dog, while husband Daniel continued to weigh his lunch options.
The family came on opening day this year, they said, because they’re leaving to go on vacation.
The first day “is so fresh. Everybody’s excited and happy,” Ashley Kite said. “It’s not like later when people are starting to get tired.”
“Also, the $2 rides promotion today is the best deal,” she said.
Greg Ingram and Destiny Quiroz were buying tickets Thursday for an afternoon of rides.
Quiroz, a student at East Central High School, said she enjoys coming to the fair every year and especially likes the roller coasters.
The couple had just come from the food area, they said, where Ingram had fueled up first. “I had a Philly cheesesteak and ribs,” he said.
Steven Mattingly and Rebecca McFarland drove from Cleveland, Oklahoma, Thursday morning, bringing along William McFarland, 4.
“We both had the day off work, and it’s something to do,” said Mattingly, who was wearing around his neck a stuffed yellow snake that he won playing “break the bottles.”
“William picked it out for me,” he said, smiling.
After starting at the games, the family planned to eat, shop and take a spin on the Himalaya ride.
“We want to start doing this every year,” McFarland said of the fair.
For Draper and his great-grandkids, opening day at the fair has become an annual tradition.
“We started after Elyjah was born,” Draper said. “We like to try to be the first ones through the gate.”
All those years of being too short for rides was frustrating to Elyjah.
“I tried standing on my tiptoes,” he said, but the ride operators wouldn’t go for it.
However, this year everything is different, added Elyjah.
“I want to come all 11 days,” he said.
