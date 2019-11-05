Two Tulsa-area legislators want to name a stretch of iconic Route 66 for President Donald Trump.
State Sens. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, and Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed legislation to name a stretch of the historic highway in Ottawa County for Trump.
“President Trump has done an outstanding job on behalf of our nation and Oklahoma,” Dahm said in a press release. “We feel like this is a perfect opportunity to commemorate the great impact his leadership has had on improving the economy and bringing jobs and commerce back to our great state.”
“Oklahoma is in the heart of America,” Quinn said. “Its conservative values of freedom, liberty and limited government are what our country was built on and has made America a strong nation and President Trump continues to fight for these values.”
If approved, the Donald Trump Highway will stretch from Highland Avenue near Miami through Commerce to Industrial Parkway northeast of Commerce, a distance of about four miles.
Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, will be House sponsor of the bill.