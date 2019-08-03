An Arkansas man died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Sequoyah County late Friday that left his juvenile passenger, a 17-year-old girl, injured.
Ryan Galvan, 30, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was driving a 2016 Polaris Razor west on County Road E1070 about 3 ½ miles north of Muldrow with the girl about 11 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The report states Galvan over-corrected to the left, not mentioning what he over-corrected from, and rolled more than two times.
The girl was wearing her seatbelt, but Galvan was not, according to the report.
Both suffered head injuries and were taken to an Arkansas hospital, where Galvan died, the report states.
Troopers reported Galvan had an odor of alcohol about him and said he was driving too quickly for the asphalt road.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports more than 700 deaths and 100,0000 injuries involving ATVs each year, reminding consumers that ATVs are powerful and potentially dangerous vehicles, not toys. Here are some tips the commission offers to help keep you and your loved ones safe:
- Stay off of paved roads. ATVs are designed to be driven on off-road terrain.
- Never allow children younger than 16 on adult ATVs. More than 90 percent of ATV-related injuries involving children can be attributed to a lack of developmental skills needed to maneuver faster, more powerful adult ATVs. Children younger than 6 years of age should never be on any ATV — as a driver or passenger.
- Don't allow more people on an ATV than it was designed to carry.
- Always wear a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and/or Snell Memorial Foundation (Snell) certified helmet and other protective gear such as goggles, gloves, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and over-the-ankle boots.
- Get hands-on training. Many deaths and injuries occur when an inexperienced driver loses control of an ATV.
For more information and safety courses, visit the ATV Safety Institute at atvsafety.org/.