Armed robbery suspects fleeing police crashed head-on into another car in south Tulsa on Tuesday.
Lt. Shane Tuell, a spokesman for the department, said he wasn't yet sure how many people were in either car or how many were injured, but he said some were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The pursuit began about 11:47 p.m. on Lewis Avenue north of 81st Street when an officer recognized the vehicle as one believed to be connected to an armed robbery about an hour earlier, Tuell said.
Tuell said a woman told officers she walked in on her home being burglarized, and the suspects pointed a gun at her while they continued to take her possessions. After they left, she called police and showed them footage from her home security video system, which showed the car.
The crash occurred at Sheridan Road and 84th Street less than 10 minutes after the pursuit began, and traffic was diverted around the area while officers processed the scene.
Tuell said officers recovered the stolen items and the firearm used in the robbery.
