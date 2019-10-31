Traffic is delayed in both directions along the Broken Arrow Expressway as emergency crews work two separate pileups that injured at least three people.
Tulsa Police Cpl. Will Dalsing said ice is likely the culprit in both crashes near Harvard Avenue, one involving eight cars in the westbound lanes and one involving five cars in the eastbound lanes.
Dalsing said at least three people were taken to hospitals from the wrecks.
Both crashes were reported before 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of the eastbound lanes of the expressway and the 3400 block of the westbound lanes near Harvard Avenue.
One lane in each direction remained open about 8:15 a.m. Google Traffic Maps showed westbound traffic backing up almost to U.S. 169.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.