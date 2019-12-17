Tribes disagree, saying the compacts automatically renew and they plan on continuing operations.
Earlier this year, Stitt asked Hunter to represent the state. Hunter in October met with tribes at a casino near Shawnee, but no resolution was reached.
“Under Article VI, Section 8 of the Oklahoma Constitution and 74.0.S. S1221, the governor is given authority to enter into agreements with the federally recognized tribes,” said Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Hunter. “Accordingly, the attorney general and the governor have agreed to return the lead agency over tribal gaming compact negotiations to the Governor's Office. This will allow the governor and his legal counsel to negotiate directly with tribes to hopefully develop a path forward."
In a Monday letter to Stitt, Hunter said that pursuant to recent conversations, he is withdrawing.
Stitt’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.
The tribes pay the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4 percent to 10 percent to operate Class III gaming, which last fiscal year generated about $150 million for the state.
Class III includes slot machines, roulette and craps.
