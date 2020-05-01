Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has refiled lawsuits against three opioid distributors accused of fueling the drug crisis in the state.
The state reportedly alleges AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson "fueled the nation's opioid crisis by supplying massive and unreasonable quantities of opioids to communities throughout Oklahoma," according to a news release. The state filed three separate suits against the company in Bryan County District Court, according to a news release.
"By law, opioid distributors are required to stop suspicious shipments of opioids and report them to law enforcement," Hunter said in a release. "These companies ignored their responsibilities because they were making billions of dollars, while Oklahomans, especially those in our rural communities, suffered."
In 2017, the attorney general's office filed suit in Cleveland County against opioid manufacturers that ended with a final order for Johnson & Johnson and subsidiaries to pay the state $465 million in remediation.
The state previously filed against the three companies in Cleveland County District Court in January, but the state dropped the case after it was moved to federal court in the Western District of Oklahoma.
Friday's refiling in Bryan County also reflects the opioid epidemic's impact on Oklahoma's rural areas. In 2017, there were 144 hydrocodone 10 milligram tablets dispensed for every adult in Bryan County, according to a news release.