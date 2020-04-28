Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 632 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. AN INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN SOME LOCATIONS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... PRYOR... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA... VERDIGRIS... MANNFORD... CHOUTEAU... INOLA... KIEFER... LOCUST GROVE... SALINA... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 202 AND 268. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&