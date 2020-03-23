OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday said his office received 116 complaints of price gouging as COVID-19 spreads.
Of those, half have been unsubstantiated and the rest are under investigation, he said.
“It is an inordinately large number of complaints, but this is also a multiweek event as opposed to what we typically see when there is storm damage, when you have got a day or two when things are chaotic and then things stabilize,” Hunter said.
The statute on price gouging was triggered when President Donald Trump on March 13 declared an emergency, Hunter said.
The price gouging statute, or the Emergency Price Stabilization Act, prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency, according to Hunter’s office.
It triggers automatically after the issuance of a state or federal declaration.
“Someone who is determined to have engaged in price gouging can be assessed up to a $10,000 fine and it is a misdemeanor,” Hunter said.
The complaints concern the cost of toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, gasoline and cleaning supplies, Hunter said.
Unsubstantiated complaints include $12 for a 24-pack of bottled water, $2.43 for a gallon of gasoline and $7 for a quart of heavy whipping cream, said Alex Gerszewski, a Hunter spokesman.
Hunter advised Oklahomans to be wary of online scams of which other states have seen measurable incidents.
Those include emails purporting to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, he said.
“Unless you have signed up or subscribed to receive those, they are typically going to be scam emails,” Hunter said. “They will ask you to click on something and then you will introduce a virus into your computer.”
Other scams popping up in other states include fraudulent fundraising or the promotion of products to treat or cure COVID-19, Hunter said.
“The FDA hasn’t approved any treatment and certainly no vaccines,” Hunter said.
For more information or to file a complaint, individuals can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by phone, 405-521-2029, or email at consumerprotection
@oag.ok.gov.