Attorneys battling over the fate of the city’s proposed Tourism Improvement District spent more than an hour in Tulsa District Court on Friday presenting their cases for summary judgement before Judge Linda Morrissey but left the courtroom with no resolution.
The 3% assessment on stays in hotels with 110 rooms or more is being challenged by a local hotel owner who has argued the assessment is unconstitutional and fails to meet the requirements set out in the state statute establishing Tourism Improvement Districts.
Attorney Lee Levinson, representing the plaintiff, TOCH LLC, argued the city had created an unconstitutional special law when it discarded the state statute that he claimed requires Tourism Improvement Districts to include hotels with 50 rooms or more.
“The city tried to get 50 rooms and up and they couldn’t, so what did they do? They went to 110 rooms and up,” Levinson said. “The only reason that they have 110 rooms and up is to try to get the votes.”
Attorney Jared Burden, arguing on behalf of the city and an intervenor in case, Tulsa Hotel Partners, LLC, disputed Levinson’s interpretation of the law. He told the court assessments are allowed under the state constitution so the city’s TID cannot be an unconstitutional special law.
He also took aim at Levinson’s claim that the state statute requires TIDs to include hotels with 50 rooms and up.
“When you say ‘50 or more, you are given a choice,” Burden said.
Ultimately, he said, state law gives local municipalities the power to set the number of rooms a hotel must have to be included in a TID.
“Even if we are to assume it’s (state law) is ambiguous, the City Council is the one who makes the call,” he said.
Friday’s hearing came nearly six months after Judge Linda Morrisey issued a temporary injunction finding the plaintiff in the case had shown that a majority of the 33 hotels subject to the TID had not approved it, as required by law.
Burden addressed that issue as well Friday, providing documents to the court he argued show that at least six hotel owners who were previously listed as opposed to the assessment were in fact in favor of it, tipping the equation in favor of the city.
Attorney Kyden Creekpaum, also representing Tulsa Hotel Partners, LLC, said after the hearing that it was telling that the plaintiff was no longer arguing that a majority of affected hoteliers opposed the TID.
“Today, plaintiff abandoned their main argument that a majority of hotels opposed the TID, which we have proven to be false,” Creekpaum said. “Plaintiff focused entirely on their argument that the TID is an unconstitutional special law, which is a frivolous argument.”
John Snyder with TOCH LLC filed the lawsuit seeking to stop the TID. Snyder and about two dozen other hotel operators and hotel owners vehemently opposed the assessment as it was making its way through the city approval process.
TOCH is made up of Brickhugger LLC and investors Neal Bhow, Bruce Taylor, and Levinson. Brickhugger principals John and Tori Snyder, along with their daughter, Macy Snyder-Amatucci, redeveloped the historic Mayo Hotel and the Detroit Lofts.
Levinson said after the hearing that the city was making the rules up as it goes.
“If the TID was properly done and included everybody, it would be a whole different story,” he said. “What they’ve done, if you have 109 rooms or less, you don’t pay anything. So you take 3% off the top, we’re competing against people who aren’t paying anything. That’s a lot of money.”
The 3% assessment was scheduled to take effect April 1, but the city halted collections because of the ongoing litigation.
The TID is expected to raise approximately $3.5 million a year — or about $300,000 a month — to market the city and participating hotels.
Morrissey did not indicate when she would rule on the parties' respective requests for summary judgement.