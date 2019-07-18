If you ask Jennifer Eberhardt about who is likely to possess and yield to bias, her answer might be a little surprising.
“We tend to typically think about bias as people who are burning crosses or are filled with hate,” said Eberhardt.
But it is implicit bias, or unconscious biases, that “we’re all vulnerable to,” she said. “Bias can be triggered by context and situations we are in.”
This type of prejudice involves feelings or beliefs people carry about social groups or individuals that can influence behaviors unaware to that person.
Eberhardt, a psychology professor at Stanford University and author of “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do,” made an appearance Thursday at Rudisill Regional Library to discuss the ways in which racial bias affects the public.
Through years of study and field experiment application, Eberhardt uncovered that racial imagery and judgments spread throughout cultures and shape actions, particularly as it relates to criminal justice.
Her research found that police officers are more likely to associate African-American faces with criminality, which can lead to unjust treatment by law enforcement such as stop-and-frisk practices instituted by local police departments.
“We found that the more black they (the public) thought the prison population was, the more they thought these aggressive practices were needed,” said Eberhardt.
Eberhardt, who was in Tulsa on Wednesday as a panelist during the City Council special meeting on racial disparities in police use of force as documented in the Tulsa Equality Indicators 2019 report, analyzed how bias could impact community policing. A portion of her research was dedicated to the killing of Terence Crutcher by ex-Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby in 2016.
Eberhardt concluded that racial bias contributed to him being perceived as a threat, which ultimately led to Shelby deciding to shoot him during an encounter despite Crutcher being unarmed.
“Having Jennifer Eberhardt here in Tulsa to really define what bias is from a variety of perspectives, she is just what Tulsa needs to hear,” said Tiffany Crutcher, who collaborated with Eberhardt for her research.”So we can move Tulsa toward being a place that represents all people.”
In her work with the Oakland Police Department, officer-involved shootings decreased from eight incidents per year to just eight shootings in total over a five-year period thanks to a change in the department’s pursuit policy that limited how long, and where, officers could chase individuals.
The goal was to remove officers from situations where they would be more susceptible to biases that compromised decision-making. The change also dramatically reduced officer and public injuries by modifying the practice, she said.
“Simple changes can sometimes have really big results if we understand how the mind works,” Eberhardt said. “Real change is possible in policing. Real change is possible in many settings.”