Tulsa County sheriff's investigators found and arrested a man Thursday in connection to a homicide 28 years ago.
Prosecutors charged Tommy Edward Harris on Thursday with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in connection to the death of Kim McVey.
McVey's body was found May 23, 1992, in the 9600 block of North Memorial Drive. She was behind a partially constructed building, according to the sheriff's office. McVey died from a gunshot wound to the head.
This is a developing story. Check Tulsaworld.com for updates.
Mysterious and unsolved: A look at some of the Tulsa area's cold cases