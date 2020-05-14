Related content links

Tulsa County Sheriff's cold case investigators arrested a man Thursday on allegations he engaged in a shootout 28 years ago at a drug house that resulted a woman's death.

Prosecutors charged Tommy Edward Harris on Thursday with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in connection to the death of Kim McVey.

McVey's body was found May 23, 1992, in the 9600 block of North Memorial Drive. She was behind a partially constructed building, according to the sheriff's office. McVey died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McVey, Harris and unnamed others had been staying at the residence in the early '90s.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said it was a drug house. Around May 16, 1992, an individual who is now dead came to the house to settle a bad drug deal.

"This individual, Joe Green, wanted to get his money back and/or the methamphetamine that was sold," Regalado said. "A gun battle occurred and the person there who came to get the drugs took victim McVey in a headlock and dragged her outside of the residence and into the front yard."

Green allegedly made demands to Harris while using McVey as a shield. Harris allegedly fired out the window, striking McVey in the temple.

McVey's body was found later near the house. Sheriff's office detectives then were investigating a drug robbery that had occurred in the area six days earlier, according to court documents.

Detectives found three bullet casings, washed and bloody clothes, and McVey's purse. She had lived there for about a month.

Harris allegedly admitted to the fatal killing to people who eventually came forward to law enforcement. Authorities arrested Harrison on Thursday while he was at work in Osage County.

Regalado announced Thursday that his office's Cold Case Task Force, a cadre of retired police volunteering to investigate cold cases, had closed five other cold cases.

Those cases were closed when it was determined the alleged offender had died in the interim years.

"Although an arrest hasn't occurred in these, what is extremely important, and probably the most pivotal thing, in a cold case investigation is providing closure," Regalado said. "These are cases that have gone years ... and have left their friends, their family wondering what happened."

Detectives closed cases for victims Bobby Ray Jordan, Stanely Wayne Tanner, George Herbert Gaebles, Elizabeth Colbert, Clorissa Davis, and Kenneth Marshall.

