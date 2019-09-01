SAND SPRINGS — Authorities are investigating what has been reported as an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sand Springs police said. The shooting took place in a rural area in the 5600 block of 145th West Avenue.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said Sunday night that shots were fired at the end of a pursuit. He said the shots were believed to have been fired by police officers.
One person was fatally shot, he said. That person is believed to be the person who was being pursued by police, said Carter.
One officer was “pinned to his vehicle” and was taken to the hospital, Carter said. The officer’s condition is not known at this time.
Sand Springs police are preserving the location of the shooting for an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. No other information was immediately available.
