Federal, state and county authorities arrested a man Friday on allegations he trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl after police purchased about 42 grams and 22 grams of the drugs, respectively, from him.
Police arrested Wesley Stonebarger, 36, on Friday morning after a brief pursuit, according to a news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Officers made several undercover purchases of the drugs allegedly from Stonebarger during the previous two months, according to the release. Authorities located Stonebarger in east Tulsa on Friday morning and attempted to arrest him.
Stonebarger allegedly led authorities on a pursuit before crashing his truck into a ravine at the 4600 block of North Garnett Road, where he was arrested. Two others with Stonebarger were also arrested at the time.
Authorities allege Stonebarger dumped a pistol, about 122 grams of meth and 97 grams of fentanyl and other items during the pursuit. Officers later located those items, according to the release.
Stonebarger was booked into Tulsa County jail on two complaints of trafficking a controlled substance, eluding, possession of a firearm after a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance without a tax stamp, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.
The investigation into Stonebarger was a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and the sheriff's offices for Tulsa and Wagoner counties.