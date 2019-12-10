Authorities are searching a Rogers County pond in an effort to investigate a tip regarding a 2013 homicide.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the Norman Police Department received a tip that a person was killed in 2013 and that the dismembered body was submerged in a pond on EW 360 Road west of U.S. 169. Rogers County investigators have been working the case for a couple of weeks, Walton said.

Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit plan to search for evidence in the alleged homicide — whether in the form of remains or a weapon — for three days, Walton said. Minutemen Disaster Response volunteers from Texas are assisting with portable restrooms and showers.

Investigators have two people of interest in the case, Walton said.

