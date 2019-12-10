Authorities are searching a Rogers County pond in an effort to confirm a tip of a 2013 homicide.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the Norman Police Department received a tip that a person was killed in 2013 and their dismembered body was submerged in the pond, on EW 360 Road west of U.S. 169, and Rogers County investigators have been working the case for a couple of weeks.
Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit plan to search for evidence in the alleged homicide, whether in the form of remains or a weapon, for three days, Walton said. Minutemen Disaster Response volunteers from Texas are assisting with portable bathrooms and showers, as well.
Investigators have two persons of interest in the case, Walton said.