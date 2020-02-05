OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma residents could vote on a proposal to increase the amount of money that goes into the state’s savings account.
Senate Joint Resolution 30 by Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow, seeks to let voters consider increasing the cap on the state’s "rainy day" fund to 30% from 15% of the amount certified for the prior fiscal year’s General Revenue Fund.
The rainy day fund contains slightly more than $800 million. Meanwhile, the state’s Revenue Stabilization Fund has $200 million.
The General Revenue Fund is the state’s main operating account.
Increasing the cap is a strategic financial move that allows state leaders more flexibility in saving, which could provide stability and certainty for future state operations, Newhouse said.
“Practicing fiscal discipline while our businesses and industries are flourishing is a smart financial move,” Newhouse said. “A strong savings account helps to boost the state’s credit rating and offers assurances that we can take care of our core services even in an economic downturn.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the state has about $1 billion in savings but is lacking in education funding.
In addition, state agencies have not been restored from cuts made over the last decade, she said.
“You have to pay your bills before you start saving,” Virgin said.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said she "would argue that it is raining."
She cited education funding as a critical need.
In addition, the state owns a lot of buildings all over the state that are critical need of maintenance and repairs, such as roof replacements and improvements to kitchen facilities, Floyd said.
Veterans centers are among those properties that need improvements, Floyd said.
Newhouse said if the state is serious about showing the nation that it is open for business, it needs ample reserves to back that up and to weather economic downturns, Newhouse said,
Gov. Kevin Stitt backs the proposal.
“Let’s get it to a vote of the people,” Stitt said.
If the resolution passes, a state question to increase the cap could be on the ballot in 2020.