A man sustained significant burn injuries Wednesday when his vehicle caught fire at Mohawk Park.
Emergency responders were dispatched about 10 a.m. Wednesday to the 6700 block of Mohawk Boulevard, where a SUV was reported to be burning.
Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said responding crews found a man outside of the vehicle with "potentially life-threatening" burn injuries.
Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital. His condition was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
"He was speaking to crews when they arrived, but ... he had significant burns," Little said.
The vehicle was heavily involved in fire when crews arrived. Little said, besides the frame, not much of the vehicle was recognizable.
Homicide and fire investigators were dispatched to the scene to investigate the fire. As of Wednesday morning, the possibility of a purposely-set fire had not been ruled out, but Little said they did not have direct evidence of such.
Fire investigators took lead on the investigation. How and where the fire started remains under investigation.
Those with information about the fire may call the Fire Department's arson hotline at 918-596-ARSN.
