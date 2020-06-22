The coronavirus effects won’t be known for weeks or longer, but to this point, it appears Tulsa made it through what could have been a difficult few days with only a few minor scratches.
And maybe better in some ways than before.
Many feared the combination of recent civil unrest in other cities, President Donald Trump restarting his reelection campaign here after months on hiatus and opposition to Trump would coalesce into violence, destruction and a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
It’s too soon to know about a potential COVID-19 surge tied to Trump’s rally. Perhaps the smaller-than-expected attendance lessened the risk.
On the other hand, there were several outdoor events over the weekend. Some participants wore masks and were careful to keep a distance. Some did not.
But a rampage from antifa on the far left, or the Proud Boys and the boogaloo boys on the far right, not to mention freelance rioters, looters and general nogoodniks, did not occur.
There was no rioting or looting. By all accounts, the damage consisted of some shouting and maybe a little chest bumping, a couple of macings and fewer than 10 arrests, mostly for obstructing traffic.
Trump allies and opponents alike demonstrated restraint. There were some tense moments Saturday on Boulder Avenue when protesters blocked the street and came into contact with law enforcement and Trump supporters, but the most serious charge seemed to involve a protester allegedly kicking a police officer.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews said Sunday afternoon he was pleased that the city’s Black community “stayed focused on our message and what Juneteenth is about, which is voting.”
Many Tulsans, and especially Black Tulsans, were angered when it was announced Trump intended to restart his campaign in Tulsa on Juneteenth — June 19 — while the city is dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases and some racial issues.
The scheduling was seen as an intentional slight, although Trump has said he had never heard of Juneteenth, and his event was pushed back a day.
Many people who might have otherwise been circling Trump’s rally at the BOK Center instead attended a hastily organized Juneteenth festival in the Greenwood District. A Saturday night block party at the same time as the Trump rally seems to have been particularly popular.
“I am just glad we didn’t see the violence that some anticipated,” Matthews said.
He was also glad the weekend was just about over.
“The president had his chance to talk,” Matthews said. “Other people had the chance to express themselves, and it all happened without throwing gasoline on the flames of division.”
Matthews was asked if the weekend constituted a victory of sorts.
“There’s no victory until we have equity,” he said. “I’m excited no one was harmed. But there is no victory ... until Black lives matter like everyone else’s.”
Nehemiah Frank, one of the Juneteenth organizers, said he was very pleased with the way things worked out.
“Without a doubt,” he said. “For sure. The president tried to say protesters keep people away, but there weren’t enough protesters to keep anyone away.”
Frank said people did not want to risk their health, and “the country is changing.”
Late Saturday night and Sunday, some Facebook accounts claimed thousands of Trump supporters were locked out of the half-full BOK Center an hour before the rally’s scheduled start.
That seems at odds with independent observations and the known facts, however. Arena management could not be reached Sunday afternoon.
Gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump’s rally in Tulsa
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter makes a sleeping gesture, in response to Joe Biden's nickname "Sleepy Joe", while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records video on his phone while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter cheers while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Members of law enforcement watch President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter talks to his son during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter talks to his son during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A child sits on the ground while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds a campaign sign while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Sarah Stitt talks to her husband, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds up a campaign sign President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records video on his phone while holding a baby while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe talks to media while waiting for President Donald Trump at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence claps while approaching the podium before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds up a campaign sign President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter listens while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Members of law enforcement watch President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A child lays is held by his father during President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump approaches the podium during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence claps while approaching the podium before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening to President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump claps while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Signs sit on the ground while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to the crowd after speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records on her phone while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A man and his dog listen to President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to the crowd after speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter cheers while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford records a live video while Air Force One prepares to takeoff from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Protesters fill Boulder Ave. after Tulsa Police fired pepper balls at the after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Jerry Latty, a supporter of President Donald Trump, shouts at Black Lives Matter protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Sincere Terry protests in front of Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump walks towards the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
Diamond and Silk before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
A man makes the "shame" gesture toward the press after President Donald Trump denounced them as "the enemy of the people" during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump calls for "four more years" of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump (left) and husband Eric Trump speak Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump watches as supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Attendees, including Blake Marnell (center) of San Diego, cheer and film while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the BOK Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
After President Trump’s campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue on Saturday night. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at 6th St. and Dever Ave. on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police Officers arrive on Boulder Ave. and fire pepper balls at protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
After President Trump's campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fouth and Denver in Tulsa Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Protesters march back to the Greenwood Historic District as, "Black Lives Matter" is projected on a downtown building after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police Officers arrive on Boulder Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
Attendees cheer for Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for President President Donald Trump at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Trump BOK
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry Center holds up her fist as OHP Troopers and Tulsa police begin to to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP troopers and Tulsa Police combine to move protesters and crowds back from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Center
where President Trump was scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Tulsa Police and OHP moved crowds away from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry talks with an OHP Trooper as officials try to move crowds away from a gate near Fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers start trying to move crowds away from the gate as Trump supporters and protestors gather near Forth and Cheyenne ahead of President Trump's planned rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Christine Lowry of Taos, New Mexico, yells at police as they try to move a crowd of Trump protesters, like her and supporters, away from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Kevin Watkins of Los Angeles stands in front of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa Police near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry leads a chant as she and other protesters are moved away from entry gates near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Armed men stand near the corner of Fourth and Boulder as crowds of Trump Supporters and protesters gather blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
TRUMP
Supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters clash in downtown Tulsa ahead of Trump’s campaign rally. Someone during the scuffle sprayed pepper spray.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump waves at media while getting into is motorcade while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump gestures at Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Air Force One
Air Force One is pictured at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
TW Shannon talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Mia Tucker waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado makes remarks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters wave posters during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters walk along the concourse during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump Rally
Crowds make their way through gates at Fourth and Cheyenne on their way toward the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
President Trump
Vincent Madle chants USA while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Jonathan Rowe takes a selfie while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Jeff Borsuk waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Melissa and Scott Killgore wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Eric Trump, son of President Trump, waves to people waiting for the president to speak at the BOK Center on Saturday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Shelby Goins and Josette McWhirt take a photo of Eric Trump while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Alivia Rawls waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at Saturday’s reelection rally.
STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Crowds begin to fill the arena floor before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
BLM Trump protests
Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump individuals interact on Boulder Avenue on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
A woman wears a shirt with the slogan "America is for lovers" as she takes her seat at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters take their seats before the president's campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Crowds filter into the Donald Trump Outdoor Experience before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD