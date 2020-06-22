The coronavirus effects won’t be known for weeks or longer, but to this point, it appears Tulsa made it through what could have been a difficult few days with only a few minor scratches.

And maybe better in some ways than before.

Many feared the combination of recent civil unrest in other cities, President Donald Trump restarting his reelection campaign here after months on hiatus and opposition to Trump would coalesce into violence, destruction and a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s too soon to know about a potential COVID-19 surge tied to Trump’s rally. Perhaps the smaller-than-expected attendance lessened the risk.

On the other hand, there were several outdoor events over the weekend. Some participants wore masks and were careful to keep a distance. Some did not.

But a rampage from antifa on the far left, or the Proud Boys and the boogaloo boys on the far right, not to mention freelance rioters, looters and general nogoodniks, did not occur.

There was no rioting or looting. By all accounts, the damage consisted of some shouting and maybe a little chest bumping, a couple of macings and fewer than 10 arrests, mostly for obstructing traffic.

Trump allies and opponents alike demonstrated restraint. There were some tense moments Saturday on Boulder Avenue when protesters blocked the street and came into contact with law enforcement and Trump supporters, but the most serious charge seemed to involve a protester allegedly kicking a police officer.

State Sen. Kevin Matthews said Sunday afternoon he was pleased that the city’s Black community “stayed focused on our message and what Juneteenth is about, which is voting.”

Many Tulsans, and especially Black Tulsans, were angered when it was announced Trump intended to restart his campaign in Tulsa on Juneteenth — June 19 — while the city is dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases and some racial issues.

The scheduling was seen as an intentional slight, although Trump has said he had never heard of Juneteenth, and his event was pushed back a day.

Many people who might have otherwise been circling Trump’s rally at the BOK Center instead attended a hastily organized Juneteenth festival in the Greenwood District. A Saturday night block party at the same time as the Trump rally seems to have been particularly popular.

“I am just glad we didn’t see the violence that some anticipated,” Matthews said.

He was also glad the weekend was just about over.

“The president had his chance to talk,” Matthews said. “Other people had the chance to express themselves, and it all happened without throwing gasoline on the flames of division.”

Matthews was asked if the weekend constituted a victory of sorts.

“There’s no victory until we have equity,” he said. “I’m excited no one was harmed. But there is no victory ... until Black lives matter like everyone else’s.”

Nehemiah Frank, one of the Juneteenth organizers, said he was very pleased with the way things worked out.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “For sure. The president tried to say protesters keep people away, but there weren’t enough protesters to keep anyone away.”

Frank said people did not want to risk their health, and “the country is changing.”

Late Saturday night and Sunday, some Facebook accounts claimed thousands of Trump supporters were locked out of the half-full BOK Center an hour before the rally’s scheduled start.

That seems at odds with independent observations and the known facts, however. Arena management could not be reached Sunday afternoon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump’s rally in Tulsa