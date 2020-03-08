Bartlesville police had to administer Narcan to one of their own on Friday after an officer packaging evidence suffered from possible fentanyl exposure.
The officer, an evening shift supervisor, arrested two people on a traffic stop that yielded illegal drugs, and while he was packaging the substance, he noticed he was experiencing symptoms associated with fentanyl exposure, the release states.
He was able to tell other officers nearby that he wasn't feeling well before he fell over, momentarily unresponsive, the release states.
The surrounding officers administered Narcan, which reverses a narcotic overdose, immediately, and the affected officer was taken to a hospital where seven more doses of Narcan were administered to him, according to the release.
Medical personnel reported the culprit was methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, the release states.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, has a dosage similar in size to a few granules of table salt and is particularly dangerous to those who come into contact with it unknowingly, as it can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The DEA warned of fentanyl's extreme risk in 2016 after distribution of the illegally manufactured product was linked to an unprecedented outbreak of thousands of overdoses and deaths.