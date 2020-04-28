An outbreak of severe weather is expected to begin developing by 4 p.m. Tuesday along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.
The region will be at an elevated risk for tornadoes as the system progresses, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Any hail that develops may exceed 2 inches in diameter. There may be isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has parts of the Tulsa metro in the "moderate" risk category for severe weather, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.
Storms that develop early in the system may quickly develop into supercells with tornado and hail threats.
These storms are expected to coalesce into a squall line by 6 p.m. The tornado threat will decrease by this time; however, the will be a "noticeable increase in damaging wind potential," meteorologists state in the hazardous weather outlook.
"Be weather aware this afternoon," meteorologists state. "Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watch and warning information.
"Be prepared to take swift action if a warning is issued for your area."
The earliest storms are forecast to develop between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the northernmost parts of the region, encompassing Tulsa, Bartlesville and Miami.
By 6 p.m., storms will develop in areas southeast of Interstate 44 and northwest of locations along a line from Fort Smith to southern Pittsburg County.
Areas further south can expect to see storms between 8-11 p.m., according to the weather service.
