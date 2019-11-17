The civil rights attorney for families in some of the most high-profile cases of the last five years says America must acknowledge and confront institutionalized racism that is contributing to the systematic killing of people of color.
Ben Crump appeared before an audience of about 80 people Sunday evening in Tulsa to discuss his new book, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.”
“I want to hold a mirror to America’s face so you will at least acknowledge there is a problem, you can at least acknowledge the racism that is embedded in America’s institutions,” Crump said at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. “America, we need to do better. We are better than this. Identify the problems, but also talk about how we can resolve these problems and how we can make America great for all Americans.”
The public event was sponsored by Demanding a JUSTulsa, a campaign by local activists to hold police accountable for their actions, as well as Fulton Street Books & Coffee and Magic City Books.
The discussion was led by activist Tiffany Crutcher, whose twin brother Terence Crutcher was fatally shot by Tulsa police in 2016.
Crump touched on the many issues he explores in his new book, including patterns of discrimination, racism and police brutality, and mass incarceration in what he calls our “unequal justice system.” He also spoke of voter disenfranchisement, unequal educational opportunities, and job and housing discrimination.
One example he offered was the ongoing imprisonment of “thousands of black and brown people for selling marijuana ... 10, 20, 30 years, some of them for life,” when marijuana legalization has swept the nation, opening the flood gates for profiteering and tax revenues.
“The government and white men mostly are going to make millions,” Crump said. “What you have now is the government making money off of people selling marijuana to pay their bills. The black and brown people were selling weed to make money to pay their bills. To that we say, ‘Objection!’ ”
Crutcher praised Crump as “the Thurgood Marshall of our time,” and asked him how he was first drawn into the Trayvon Martin case.
“I heard Tracy Martin’s voice and I still can’t get that sound out of my head,” Crump said, referring to Trayvon’s father. “I believe in my heart, Tiffany, that is why God blessed me with a law degree. That is why God blessed me with the talents that I have — to use it for those with the least.”
Crump said in some states, one in five black men are convicted felons and if current trends continue, one in three black men in America could be convicted felons in the next 25 years. All of those individuals face life-long consequences, many of which are not widely discussed, he said, such as the inability to obtain financing for college or home loans, and government licenses required for a host of professions such as real estate agents, beauticians and teachers.
“It’s almost like you’re back on the plantation … Everything you can do to start making a living, they start to take it away from you,” Crump said. “In most states in America and you’re a convicted felon, you can’t even get life insurance. It’s like you’re the walking dead. What they’re really saying is you are a second-class citizen, you are three-fifths of a human being.”
One member of the audience submitted a written question about how to convince a coworker who doesn’t believe such issues are real.
“You can’t see evil and look the other way, you can’t see injustice and look the other way and call yourself a good person,” Crump said. “Do they really believe in the Declaration of Independence or is it just lip service?”