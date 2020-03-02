Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose campaign had been all but invisible in Oklahoma until the past few days, rounded up the endorsements of more than a dozen state Democrats on Monday, including the party's 2018 gubernatorial nominee, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson.
The announcement came as Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, two other moderate candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, withdrew from the race and were expected to throw their support to Biden.
Klobuchar was to have appeared at a rally at the Jazz Hall of Fame Monday evening, but activity shifted to the Greenwood Cultural Center for an event featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders surrogate Danny Glover.
The left-leaning Sanders, who won the 2016 Oklahoma Democratic primary, is the other Democrats' target, and why Biden is trying to gather the support of moderates. They argue a moderate such as Biden has a better chance of beating incumbent Republican Donald Trump in November.
The endorsements announced Monday include former House Minority Leaders Scott Inman and Steve Kouplen, former Tulsa representatives Jeannie McDaniel and Eric Proctor and current state representatives Ben Loring of Miami and David Perryman of Chickasha.
Polls for Tuesday's Republican and Democratic primary election will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.