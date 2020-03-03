Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Oklahoma's Democratic presidential primary, pulling away from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg.
Biden, 77, and now the front-runner in the once-crowded field of Democrats, had 36% of the vote with more than half of the state's 1,948 precincts reporting to the State Election Board.
Sanders, 78, who won the state's last Democratic presidential primary, was running second with 24%.
Bloomberg, former New York city mayor who passed up early voting states to jump into the race on Super Tuesday, was polling at 15%.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was running a distant fourth with 13%.
President Donald Trump was easily taking the Republican primary with 93% of the vote.
Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg had all made Oklahoma visits, with Bloomberg coming to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District to announce an economic development plan.
On Monday, Biden announced the endorsements of more than a dozen state Democrats, including the party’s 2018 gubernatorial nominee, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson.
Bloomberg spent extensively on campaign ad in the state, while Sanders sent in surrogates including actor and activist Danny Glover and his wife, Jane Sanders, and Warren received campaign support from activist and actor Ashley Judd.
Oklahoma Democrats expect to have 37 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The state does not have a winner-takes-all Democratic primary. Delegates are awarded proportionally based on the votes each candidate receives.