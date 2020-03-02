Democratic presidential candidates gathered endorsements and sent surrogates to Tulsa on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary.
Joe Biden, whose campaign had been all but invisible in Oklahoma until the past few days, rounded up the endorsements of more than a dozen state Democrats, including the party’s 2018 gubernatorial nominee, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson, and actor and activist Danny Glover made a visit to Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District to kick off canvassing for Bernie Sanders. Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, visited the area just last week.
Biden’s announcement of the Oklahoma endorsements came as Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, two other moderate candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, withdrew from the race and threw their support to Biden. Former Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke also came out in favor of Biden.
Klobuchar was to have appeared at a rally at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in Tulsa on Monday evening. But because of her withdrawal from the race, activity shifted to the Greenwood Community Center, at Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street, where Glover spoke.
He and former Berkeley, California, Mayor Gus Newport spoke in a room packed with more than 50 people as Sanders’ canvassing efforts continued. Grassroots supporters and volunteers reportedly knocked on about 14,500 doors in Oklahoma in the days leading up to Tuesday.
When giving instructions for canvassing, organizers emphasized that Tulsans’ votes would best be won through direct voter contact. Bernie 2020 campaign staff members and volunteers have held more than 550 events in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
The left-leaning Sanders, who won the 2016 Oklahoma Democratic primary, is the other Democrats’ target and why Biden is trying to gather the support of moderates. They argue that a moderate such as Biden has a better chance of beating incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in November.
The Biden endorsements announced Monday include former House Minority Leaders Scott Inman and Steve Kouplen, former Tulsa Reps. Jeannie McDaniel and Eric Proctor, and current state Reps. Ben Loring of Miami and David Perryman of Chickasha.
At the Greenwood Community Center, Glover and Newport were both met with applause, and they fired up the crowd before sending them off.
Newport cited Sanders’ efforts to rebuild Burlington, Vermont, a “working-class, run-down city,” during his time as that city’s mayor as experience necessary to the presidential office.
“You can’t have somebody as the president of the United States who hasn’t had practice where the rubber hits the road,” Newport said. “Bernie has had that.”
Without naming Mike Bloomberg, another Democratic candidate who is a former mayor of New York City, Newport told the crowd to forget “the billionaire” and contrasted his track record with Sanders’.
“What the hell do you think (Bloomberg) did to turn New York City around?” he continued.
Newport spoke of thousands of American students graduating into the “slavery” of student loans, and he said “the time is now” for change.
Tulsa County resident Vernice Willis, 70, said Sanders’ stance on reducing student debt is one of the reasons she supports him.
She has rooted for Sanders since 2016 and was convinced he would win then.
“It didn’t happen, but I think this time it will,” Willis said.
Chris Henry, 44, of Claremore, said he was supporting Klobuchar but found Sanders to be the next best option in light of her withdrawal.
After speaking to the crowd, Glover took selfies with attendees who asked before he spent some time learning more about the Greenwood District ahead of a meeting with faith leaders.
Asked what motivated him to use his time for Sanders and visit the historic area, Glover spoke about African history and said descendants like himself strive to find their history in relationship to a worldwide struggle, not only within the framework of African American history.
“(Bernie Sanders) understands that. … We know he understands that,” Glover said, recounting Sanders’ “stepping across the color line” to endorse Jesse Jackson for president in the 1980s. “You ask any one of those people that sits on that stage, do they have the legacy of Bernie Sanders?”
Polls for Tuesday’s Republican and Democratic primary election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thirty-seven Democratic delegates and 42 Republican delegates are at stake in Oklahoma.
Voters in Tulsa County also will consider whether liquor stores will be allowed to open on Sundays. Tulsa County is one of seven that have placed the Sunday sales question on Tuesday’s ballot. The others are Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Washington counties. Featured video