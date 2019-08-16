CATOOSA — Former Cherokee Chief Bill John Baker has been named to a newly created executive position atop the tribe's business arm, it was announced Friday.
Cherokee Nation Business's board of directors also promoted Chuck Garrett from executive vice president to chief executive officer and reassigned current CEO Shawn Slaton to an unspecified position with CNB.
Garrett will report to Baker, who will hold the title of CNB executive chairman.
Financial terms of the administrative reorganization were not disclosed.
Friday's announcement came two days after Baker was succeeded as principal chief of the United States' largest tribe by Chuck Hoskin Jr., a political ally who had served as Baker's secretary of state.
Baker was term-limited after eight years in office.
In a news release, Hoskin explained the decision to put the former chief in charge of the Cherokee Nation's sprawling business operations by noting the tribe's economic impact on the state more than doubled during Baker's two terms as chief.
"He took our tribe from an economic impact of just $1.06 billion in 2012 to $2.17 billion in 2018," Hoskin said. "His leadership helped secure a joint venture with Indian Health Service that will bring $105 million per year into our health system and the economy of northeast Oklahoma. He established the first tribal medical school partnership with OSU Center for Health Sciences, so we can train our own doctors and keep those highly trained and well-paid professionals in rural Oklahoma."
Hoskin also credited Baker with helping attract Amazon, Macy’s, Greenheck and Sofidel to the region.
"With all this success as an elected official, I’m more than optimistic at what he can do as a business leader,” Hoskin said.
Garrett will be the first Cherokee citizen in eight years to be CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. He is a native of Muskogee and graduate of the University of Oklahoma and Harvard Law School. His mother, Sandy Garrett, is a former state superintendent of public instruction.
Garrett worked in real estate investment, asset management and investment banking prior to joining CNB in 2013.
Slaton has been with CNB in a variety of positions since 1997.
Cherokee Nation Businesses owns companies in the gaming, hospitality, information technology, health care, personnel services, distribution, manufacturing, telecommunications, environmental services and security and defense industries. The tribal enterprises help finance social services such as housing, health care and education.