OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure asking voters to raise the amount sent to the state’s saving account is headed to the Senate floor.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday voted 15-4 to pass Senate Joint Resolution 30, drafted by Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow.
The proposed constitutional amendment asks voters to raise the cap on the amount of money that can be deposited into the state’s "rainy day" fund.
The measure proposes an increase to 30% from 15% of the amount certified for the General Revenue Fund for the preceding year.
Newhouse said it would put the state in a better position to weather economic downturns.
The fund currently contains about $800 million, while a separate fund, the Revenue Stabilization Fund, has a projected end-of-year balance of $200 million.
Lawmakers are expected to have $85.5 million less to spend in crafting a fiscal year 2021 budget.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said Oklahoma is saving a lot of money, but it should be funding the needs of the state.
Newhouse said in the past the rainy day fund has been tapped to fund core services, such as education, health care and corrections.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, asked why the proposed increase was so large.
“To double the cap when we have so many critical needs I think is dangerous,” Dossett said.
Newhouse said it would build on capacity for the future.
Floyd said she understood the need for savings, but the state has serious funding needs, such as education and working on deferred maintenance of state properties.
“This is not increasing the cap,” said Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City. “It is putting it to a vote of the people to decide whether or not to increase the cap.”
