OKLAHOMA CITY — God got a lot of time in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday.
On a busy day in which nearly 70 bills passed off the House floor and sent to the Senate, members found time for two lengthy discussions on religion, politics and the state of Israel.
These discussions surrounded House Bill 3817, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and HB 3967, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.
HB 3817 requires the national motto — “In God We Trust” — be prominently displayed in “all state buildings.”
Opponents — namely 20 Democrats — wondered not only about the advisability of such a law but also it’s potential cost. The bill’s fiscal impact statement put the cost of the signage at $250 each, a figure skeptics questioned at length.
They noted the bill says “The placement and size of the display shall be in keeping with the placement and size of the display of the national motto in the United States Capitol Visitor Center.”
That display is reportedly 4-feet-by-70-feet.
There was also a disagreement about in how many buildings the signs would be placed.
The bill simply says “all state buildings,” which Democrats said number in the several thousands. Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Mustang, who is carrying the bill for McCall, said the law would only apply to 342 office buildings.
Steagall, who had dismissed the concept of church-state separation when presenting the bill in committee, responded to queries in that vein Tuesday by saying the bill is about signage, or referring the interrogators to McCall, who was not in the chamber.
Although HB 3817 refers only to “the national motto” and not the phrase itself, Steagall strongly objected to including the words “National Motto of the United States of America” in the required displays.
HB 3967 would bar the state from doing business with any company participating in the boycott, divestment and sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel.
McBride said Israel is an important ally and trading partner of the United States, but agreed his bill is also motivated by religious considerations.
“As a Christian, Israel is an important element of my faith,” he said. “I believe it has a unique covenant relationship with God and the Bible is clear that those who bless Israel will be blessed and those who curse Israel will be cursed.”
Some questioned the wisdom of the state dabbling in international affairs or letting personal religious beliefs dictate policy, but Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said the BDS movement is the “worst of the worst” and “disgusting.”
BDS is an attempt to punish and some say destroy the Israeli state for its treatment of Palestinians.
Also winning approval Tuesday was HB 3345, by Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, which directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to pursue federal funding and work with federal agencies to address murdered and missing American Indians in the state. Proponents said Native Americans are more likely to be the victims of unsolved murders and missing persons cases than the general population.
Also lumbering on was HB 2895, by Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, which seeks to protect an elephant retirement home in his district from animal rights groups who might object to the animals’ treatment.