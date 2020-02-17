OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that seeks to ban abortions when the fetus is about six weeks old is headed to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 1859, by Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan, passed the Health and Human Services Committee on Monday by a vote of 7-4.

Scott’s bill would prohibit abortion if an embryonic or fetal heartbeat is audible or if fetal brain waves are detected. Scott said that occurs at around six weeks.

Scott said his intent was to prohibit abortion when life starts. But he also said he believes life begins at conception and he is trying to "move the ball down the field.”

Those seeking a hearing on Senate Bill 13, which seeks to abolish abortion, lined the hallway leading to the committee room.

Leaders of Free the States, who rallied at the Capitol last week in support of SB 13, said Scott’s measure didn’t go far enough.

Scientifically, Scott said, life has been proven to end and begin with heartbeat and brain waves.

He said he was trying to “use science to save more lives and close the gap on when you can perform a life-ending procedure.”

Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, said many other bills concerning the detection of a fetal heartbeat to prohibit abortion have been tossed out in other states and cost millions of dollars to defend.

She said the test that the author believes makes this different than just a fetal heartbeat bill cannot be performed without killing the fetus.

Scott said he needed to review some of the wording in his bill.

Sen. Joseph Silk, author of SB 13, said Scott’s measure was inconsistent, hypocritical and discriminates against an unborn child under certain age.

“We are providing protection for a certain child, but not another child,” Silk said. “In my opinion, that is flat out wrong and immoral and should not happen in this state, period.”

Silk said it is very similar to other “failed pro-life legislation.”

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, asked Scott how many weeks would have to elapse before a fetus is viable.

“Boy, that is a million dollar question,” Scott said.

Hicks said it is commonly known that the medical profession considers a fetus viable at about 24 weeks.

Courts have struck down numerous Oklahoma bills that sought to put additional restrictions on abortion, which was legalized in 1973 by the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade.

