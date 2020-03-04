OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Gary Stanislawski on Wednesday said he is not moving forward on a bill opposed by the state’s two largest school districts.
Stanislawski’s Senate Bill 600 would have allowed districts with 30,000 or more students to be divided into two districts.
Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, said the goal of allowing voters in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to split their districts “was to enable greater responsiveness to the needs of students.”
Oklahoma City Public Schools is the state’s largest district with 42,513 students, followed by Tulsa Public Schools with 38,509 students.
The measure passed the Senate Education Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee and was eligible to be heard by the full Senate.
Stanislawski met on Tuesday with Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist and Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Sean McDaniel to hear their concerns about the measure.
“In light of that dialogue, and upon further review and deliberation, I have concluded this issue requires additional study and I will not move this legislation forward,” Stanislawski said.
Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Suzanne Schreiber was in Tuesday’s meeting.
“I am just grateful for the dialogue and I appreciate him listening to our needs and the path we are on for success,” Schreiber said. “That said, I hope he will really put all his energy into improving the student funding formula.”
In a prepared statement, Tulsa Public Schools thanked lawmakers for their “continued work and further research” on SB 600, noting that breaking TPS into smaller districts could have “far-reaching — and deeply concerning — implications.”
“Nothing is more important to the future of our state than a strong public education system,” the statement reads. “We are, however, also mindful that Oklahoma has quite a long way to go to restore funding to — and begin to meaningfully invest in — our public education system, and we look forward to the continued work that our state leaders are doing to ensure that our public school systems are able to truly thrive.”