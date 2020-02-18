After a quick amendment to fix a typo and some mild resistance, a bill that would merge two major Oklahoma transportation agencies passed out of Senate committee on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1775, which would combine the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, passed unanimously out of the Transportation Committee and will now head to the Appropriations Committee.
The original bill listed the Department of Public Safety instead of the Department of Transportation.
The bill’s author, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, fielded some questions about the difficulties that could come to pass when merging the two agencies, and met most resistance with the fact that the bill came as a direct request from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Treat said special attention would be paid to the integrity of the Turnpike Authority’s bonds, and that he didn’t foresee any additional expenditures arising if the agencies were to be combined because they already share many expenses.
Asked what kind of numbers he was referencing when alluding to cost savings, Treat said the bill is about “aligning missions” and making for a “better delivery of services,” not necessarily saving money.
Stitt said in a radio interview about a month ago that the consolidation makes sense because “to the people of Oklahoma, it’s all transportation,” and he’d like see revenue from turnpikes help the state build and maintain other roads and highways, especially in rural parts of Oklahoma.
Committee members expressed concern that those most directly affected were not being involved in the talks, but Treat said he has worked directly with Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, who leads both agencies, and will engage with people the policy could impact.
Asked whether the state has seen success in merging two entities like this in the past, Treat said he’d rather not make comparisons.
Gatz was present to answer questions and said that special attention will be paid to make sure the different missions and functions of the agencies will not be blended.
”We’re taking a deeper dive into shared services across these two organizations,” he said, adding the endeavor was important to government modernization. “We’re looking to carry Oklahoma forward for the next 20 years, and that looks different than the last 20 years.”