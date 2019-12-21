Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE BY THE DENSE FOG, CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES IN SOME AREAS WILL FALL TO NEAR OR SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING, WHICH MAY RESULT IN PATCHY FREEZING FOG LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&