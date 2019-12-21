Tulsa's downtown birdwatcher, who rode her mobility scooter daily to see what birds could be spotted in the downtown area, has died.
Kim Fowler, 43, died Dec. 11.
Fowler lived in a small apartment in LaFortune Tower. She made daily trips to the QuikTrip on Southwest Boulevard to watch the birds. And, after a scooter upgrade, made trips to the Arkansas River to watch the geese and other avians that call the riverfront their home.
"She always loved to make everyone smile and laugh," Fowler's daughter Christina Singley said. "She was more about other people being happy."
Fowler would ride her mobility scooter to the convenience store, breaking half way there to charge it, and then she'd sit outside the convenience store with a view of industrial businesses and the sound of traffic and trains.
Many would hurry through the store without looking around. The birds she watched there are considered nuisance animals by many.
Fowler, in a July 2017 interview, described the array of colors — greens, purples and blues — that could be seen when the sun shines on black birds.
“Too many people don’t notice the beauty and blessings they should feel,” Fowler said in 2017. “You better enjoy it (life and beauty) every minute you can, because it can all be taken away.”
Fowler was later able to make it to the Arkansas River after a Tulsa World reader donated a lightly-used scooter to her.
She moved to Oklahoma from Louisiana. Singley said there was better medical care for her mother in Oklahoma. Fowler raised Singley in Sapulpa and, about five years ago, Fowler moved to the Tulsa area. Since moving to the Sooner state, Fowler had fewer violent grand mal seizures caused by epilepsy.
Fowler loved morning strolls and birds for as long as far back as Singley could remember. Doves were her favorite. In Sapulpa, she became known as "Crazy Kim," "Auntie Kim" and "Momma Kim," Singley said.
"God was ready for her to come home," Singley said.
No services have been scheduled. Singley said she is about $400 short of covering all the funeral expenses.
Those wishing to contribute to Fowler's funeral may do so by contacting Green Hill Funeral Home at 918-224-2312.
