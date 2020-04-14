Bixby will remain under a shelter-in-place order through April 30, according to a news release from the city.
Mayor Brian Guthrie announced the extension of his executive order and addressed it on Facebook. He said he discussed the move with city councilors, and that the worst of the virus is yet to come.
“We have not seen the peak of this virus in our community so we must stay vigilant,” Guthrie said.
The shelter-in-place order will reportedly be discussed at the April 27 City Council meeting for possible extension.
