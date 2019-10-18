A Bixby teacher was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash involving a car going the wrong way on a divided four-lane road late Thursday.
Bixby Central Elementary School first-grade teacher Maggie DuBois was killed in the crash, school Principal Leslie Haynes announced in an email to staff and parents Friday.
The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East 151st Street, the city of Bixby said in a press release. The city did not release the names of those involved but said two people, a 58-year-old Tulsa woman and a 36-year-old Jenks woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Public records indicate that DuBois was 36 and lived in Jenks.
Traffic investigators determined that the vehicle driven by the Tulsa woman was going east in 151st Street’s westbound lanes and collided with the Jenks woman’s westbound vehicle, the city of Bixby reported.
Initial reports indicate that the Tulsa woman’s vehicle might not have had its headlights on, according to the release.
The driver of a third vehicle did not see the initial collision and struck the other two vehicles, it says.
A 21-year-old Kiefer woman was treated at an area hospital, the city reported.