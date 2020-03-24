Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie (right) talks with Bruce Dart (left), executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, during a meeting of the Bixby City Council on Monday evening. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Bixby City Councilors Robin Decatur (from left) and Paul Blair, Mayor Brian Guthrie, Vice Mayor John Easton and City Councilor Brad Girard meet on Monday evening.
Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie (right) and City Councilor Paul Blair take part in a Bixby City Council meeting on Monday evening.
Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie participates in a meeting of the Bixby City Council on Monday.
The city of Bixby on Monday joined a growing list of Tulsa suburbs that have mandated the closure of dine-in restaurants, exercise facilities and entertainment venues and have limited the size of gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The decision, made unanimously by the City Council during a regular meeting, came after hours of listening to sobering predictions from health officials and desperate pleas from local business owners, as well as lengthy discussion among council members — all before more than 10 additional agenda items.
“I know that this is a hard conversation, but if we don’t come together around keeping people apart, this is going to have an even greater impact on our communities, our businesses and our families in the future,” Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart told the council. “We’ve got to do the hard thing now.”
And it was hard. The council meeting room, pared down to 10 people, including councilors, with an overflow room of the same capacity listening in on speaker phone, exuded stress and desperation.
Councilors repeatedly assured residents — who shared how they had invested their life savings in their Bixby businesses or who explained the extraordinary sanitizing measures they’re taking in an effort to keep their doors open — that the decision didn’t come easily; the facts and science of the virus forced their hand, they said.
“If at any point we can repeal this, we will,” Mayor Brian Guthrie told one distraught resident.
Outside Tulsa, similar restrictions were adopted in Muskogee, and the issue was on the Stillwater City Council agenda, also.
Dr. Chris Sudduth, a local practitioner, spoke gravely about the scope of the virus worldwide and the deaths it could cause in Oklahoma. He shared several facts that influenced the council’s thinking, including that the virus can be suspended in air up to three hours and can live on steel and plastic up to 72 hours.
“We have no idea how many people here are infected with the coronavirus, and it’s dangerous,” Sudduth said, citing the statewide lack of testing before urging councilors to take action. “No one will look back and fault you for being cautious, but they will look back and ask you why you didn’t take stronger steps to protect your people.”
Beyond the dine-in restaurant and entertainment venue closures, the ordinance prohibits the sale of foods that are not prepackaged or made fresh behind a counter and public gatherings of more than 10 people.
It also places limitations on hair and nail salons; they are to be open by appointment only with a minimum of 15 minutes between appointments to sanitize customer areas.
Facilities at city parks, such as public restrooms and playground equipment, will also be closed.
Anyone willfully violating the ordinance, which is effective at 10 p.m. Tuesday, could be fined up to $100 per day.
