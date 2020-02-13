A Rogers County judge sentenced a Bixby man to life without the possibility of parole plus 52 years for first-degree murder, arson and desecration of a human corpse in a 2018 killing.
District Judge Sheila Condren agreed with the jury's November sentencing recommendation for Kevin Tyler Foster, 33. The jury also convicted Foster on charges of first-degree arson, desecration of a human corpse and possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Foster was previously found guilty of fatally shooting 60-year-old Rick Swan, his stepfather, on Nov. 15, 2018. Tiawah firefighters responded to a barn fire that day and found an RV also on fire inside.
Firefighters found Swan's body in the RV and investigators determined he had been shot to death before the fire. The two men were due in court the day of the fire concerning money in the estate of Swan's wife, Foster's mother, after her death in October 2016, according to court records.