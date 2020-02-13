A Rogers County judge sentenced a Bixby man on Thursday to life without the possibility of parole plus 52 years for first-degree murder, arson and desecration of a human corpse.
District Judge Sheila Condren agreed with the jury’s November sentencing recommendation for Kevin Tyler Foster, 33. The jury also convicted Foster on charges of first-degree arson, desecration of a human corpse and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Foster was previously found guilty of fatally shooting 60-year-old Rick Swan, his stepfather, on Nov. 15, 2018. Tiawah firefighters responded to a barn fire that day and found an RV on fire inside.
The firefighters found Swan’s body in the RV, and investigators determined that he had been shot to death before the fire.
The two men were due in court the day of the fire concerning money in the estate of Swan’s wife — Foster’s mother — after her death in October 2016, according to court records.